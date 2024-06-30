Two-goal hero Lautaro Martinez: I relish every chance to play for Argentina

Lautaro Martinez said he wants to make the most of every opportunity he gets to wear the Argentina jersey after he played a starring role in the world champions’ 2-0 win over Peru.

The Inter Milan striker scored twice in the second half to help lift Argentina into the knockout stages of the Copa America.

Speaking after the match, Martinez, who is currently the tournament’s leading goal scorer with four, said: “Every time I wear this shirt I enjoy it.

“Many want to wear this shirt.

Martinez found the back of the net in the 47th and 86th minutes (Lynne Sladky/AP)

“I work to show the coach that I am ready to play when he needs me.”

La Albiceleste were without Lionel Messi for their final group stage match after the veteran suffered a leg injury in Argentina’s previous clash with Chile.

They were also missing manager Lionel Scaloni, who was suspended because of his team’s late second-half return to the pitch in its previous two tournament matches.

Argentina assistant coach Walter Samuel, who took the place of Scaloni, said Messi is being evaluated daily.

“I talked to him, and he’s getting better,” he said.

“But it’s been just a couple of days, and it’s too early to tell.

“We want to continue to listen to him and the doctors.”

The result clinched the top spot in group A for Argentina, with the runner-up of group B awaiting on Thursday.