Chelsie Giles among five-strong Team GB judo squad for Paris 2024

By Press Association
Chelsie Giles won the first of Team GB’s 64 medals at Tokyo 2020 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Chelsie Giles won the first of Team GB’s 64 medals at Tokyo 2020 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Olympic bronze medallist Chelsie Giles has been named in Team GB’s five-strong judo squad for Paris 2024.

The 27-year-old has become European champion and won world silver since completing the podium in the women’s 52kg event to claim the first of GB’s 64 medals at Tokyo 2020.

Former world number one Lucy Renshall, 28, has also been selected for her second Games after competing in Japan.

Reigning Commonwealth champion Emma Reid, double Commonwealth bronze medallist Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and British champion Lele Nairne will make Olympic debuts in the French capital.

Former world number one Lucy Renshall is preparing for her second Olympic Games
Former world number one Lucy Renshall is preparing for her second Olympic Games (John Walton/PA)

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: “Watching Chelsie claim our first medal in Tokyo was such a special moment for us all at Team GB.

“It is brilliant to have her and Lucy returning to the team this summer, and we are very pleased to welcome Emma, Mima and Lele to the team for their debut Games.”

The Olympic judo competition will take place between July 27 and August 3 at the Arena Champ-de-Mars.

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said: “We are confident that we have a team that can compete with the best in the world, and we look forward to representing Team GB and contributing to the team’s success at these Games.”