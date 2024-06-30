A guide to the uncapped players in England’s Test squad to play West Indies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A guide to the uncapped players in England’s Test squad to play West Indies

By Press Association
Dillon Pennington, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith (PA)
Dillon Pennington, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith (PA)

England have named three uncapped players in their Test squad to face the West Indies in July, signalling the start of a new era for the team.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the newcomers.

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith holds his bat aloft after a half-century for Surrey.
Smith has impressed with the bat at Surrey (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Surrey wicketkeeper-batter is the most striking pick, getting the nod ahead of the experienced Jonny Bairstow, county colleague Ben Foakes and Durham’s Ollie Robinson. At 23, he is still a developing talent but he has long been earmarked for the very top and made his ODI debut against Ireland last year. He boasts nine first-class hundreds and an average just above 40, but really pushed himself into the frame with a 71-ball century for England Lions against Sri Lanka last February – the fastest ever for the development side. It would be too much to expect his glovework to match up to Foakes, who remains the gold standard, and it is a significant ask for him to go from county understudy to Test keeper.

Gus Atkinson

England bowler Gus Atkinson looks on during an ODI against New Zealand.
Atkinson has a chance to establish a role in a new look seam attack (Joe Giddens/PA)

Another recruit from the Surrey ranks, the 6ft 2in pace bowler has been around the set-up for the past year. He played three times at the 50-over World Cup in India last year and claimed four for 20 on T20 debut against New Zealand. The 26-year-old was impressive in The Hundred, where his ability to clear 90mph first reached a wider audience, but his natural pace in red-ball cricket is a little lower than that. Has a solid return of 59 wickets from his 19 first-class appearances but does not take the new ball for the Brown Caps and takes only one career five-for into the Test ranks.

Dillon Pennington

Pennington is the least well known of the new arrivals but his name had been thrown into the mix by director of cricket Rob Key earlier this year, suggesting the selectors were interested. Starting out at Worcestershire, he drew glowing references from the likes of South Africa’s Morne Morkel and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, but swapped New Road for Nottinghamshire this year in a bid to take his game up a notch. He has since worked with bowling coach Kevin Shine – formerly the ECB pace development lead – on tweaking his action and has collected 23 wickets at 23.13 in the top flight this season. While he is not the finished article, his height and attacking style make him a project England are willing to invest in.