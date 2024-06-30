Douglas Luiz swaps Villa for Juventus as Said Benrahma joins Lyon from West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Douglas Luiz swaps Villa for Juventus as Said Benrahma joins Lyon from West Ham

By Press Association
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has joined Juventus (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Douglas Luiz has left Aston Villa for Juventus on a day when a flurry of transfers had been forecast due to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Regulations.

With clubs needing to comply with PSR and not make more than the permitted £105million loss over a rolling three-year period, June 30 was destined to take on special significance as it was the cut-off date between accounting periods.

Villa had been prominent in recent days with various additions and departures, and 26-year-old Luiz’s stay in the West Midlands came to an end after five seasons and over 150 appearances.

Juventus marked the signing on their club website by saying: “Douglas Luiz embarks on a new adventure with Juventus after five years with Villa, where he has shown exponential growth technically, physically and tactically.

“Welcome to Juventus, Douglas. We can’t wait to see you on the pitch!”

Leeds teenager Archie Gray also seems set to move after the Yorkshire club rejected a bid in the region of £35million from Brentford for the 18-year-old.

The PA news agency understands Leeds were unwilling to accept the structure of the deal for the England Under-21 international and will only sell on their terms.

Gray, a midfielder who also operated at right-back last season, could still depart Elland Road this summer as there is interest from other Premier League clubs.

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers – Sky Bet Championship – Elland Road
Leeds have rejected a £35million bid from Brentford for talented 18-year-old Archie Gray (Jess Hornby/PA)

Chelsea – who are understood to be close to landing Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for around £30m – and Tottenham are among those reportedly tracking Gray, who signed a new long-term contract in January.

West Ham winger Said Benrahma completed a permanent transfer to Lyon for a fee reported to be in the region of £13m.

The Algeria international spent the second half of last season on loan at the French club, scoring three times in 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

Benrahma joined West Ham from Brentford in October 2020 and registered 24 goals in 155 games for the club.

West Ham United v Manchester City – Premier League – London Stadium
Barcelona have confirmed Joao Cancelo’s return to Manchester City after one season on loan in Catalonia (John Walton/PA)

There were also departures on the continent as Barcelona announced the return of Joao Cancelo to Manchester City.

Portugal defender Cancelo spent last season on loan in Catalonia where he made 42 appearances and scored four goals.

Barcelona also confirmed striker Joao Felix’s return to Atletico Madrid after his season on loan, while Spain full-back Marcos Alonso is leaving after two years at the club.

“Marcos Alonso, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo are not to continue with FC Barcelona,” read a club statement.

“The Spanish defender’s contract ends on June 30, as do the loan contracts for the two Portuguese players, who will return to their respective clubs.”