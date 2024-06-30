George Russell says ‘it feels great’ after Spielberg success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

George Russell says ‘it feels great’ after Spielberg success

By Press Association
George Russell celebrates his dramatic win at the Austrian Grand Prix (Darko Bandic/AP)
George Russell celebrates his dramatic win at the Austrian Grand Prix (Darko Bandic/AP)

George Russell told Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to “just let me f****** drive” on his way to claiming only the second win of his career in Austria on Sunday.

Russell was third, 15 seconds behind Max Verstappen, when the Dutchman collided with Lando Norris on lap 64 of 71 on Red Bull’s home turf in Spielberg.

The dramatic coming together allowed Russell to assume the lead to provoke team principal Wolff – sensing Mercedes’ first win since Russell took his maiden victory in Brazil 595 days ago – to shout over the radio: “George you can win this. You can win this, George.” But an agitated Russell replied: “Just let me f****** drive.”

Speaking after the race, a jovial Russell, 26, said: “I almost crashed when I had Toto screaming into my ears.

“But it just goes to show the passion that we all share, and it’s obviously been a tough couple of years for us. It feels great to be back on the top step.”

Wolff said: “This is the single dumbest thing I’ve done in 12 years at Mercedes.

“I will be forever ashamed because you look at where you speak to the driver and you don’t do it when they are braking or in high-speed corners! But I didn’t look at the GPS. I just emotionally pressed the button and said ‘we can win this’.

“I could have taken him out with that message. Imagine how that would have felt. I was just carried away with the situation, but seriously, embarrassing.”

Toto Wolff said he was
Toto Wolff said he was “embarrassed” by his radio message to George Russell (David Davies/PA)

Russell crossed the line two seconds ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with Carlos Sainz third for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton, hit with a five-second penalty for crossing the white line when he entered the pit lane for his first tyre change, finished fourth.

Russell vowed to celebrate with long-term Spanish girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt in Monaco on Sunday evening.

“I am flying back tonight and I have got my girlfriend waiting for me back at home and one of my good friends is there, too,” said Russell.

“After my first victory I headed straight on to a flight from Sao Paulo to Dubai for 15 hours. I want to celebrate this time because you cannot take these moments for granted.

“I feel I have a lot left in me and a lot more victories to come in the future but you need to enjoy it. I won’t go as hard as Lando (Norris) did (after his win in Miami). If it is 50 per cent as hard as Lando’s celebrations it will be a pretty massive night.”