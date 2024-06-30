Orel Mangala says Belgium’s fans will be onside in clash against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Orel Mangala says Belgium’s fans will be onside in clash against France

By Press Association
Belgium’s Orel Mangala says the fans can help (PA)
Belgium’s Orel Mangala says the fans can help (PA)

Midfielder Orel Mangala believes Belgium supporters will be fully behind the team for their clash with France in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Captain Kevin de Bruyne led his team-mates away from jeering fans after a 0-0 draw in the last group game against Ukraine, the Manchester City midfielder having opted to keep the ball in the corner with time running out rather than attempt to score a winning goal.

Belgium have scored just twice in three games in Germany so far, but face a France side with the same poor record in front of goal for a place in the quarter-finals in Dusseldorf on Monday.

Euro 2024 Soccer Ukraine Belgium
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne, left led his team-mates away from jeering fans after the 0-0 draw with Ukraine. (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Asked about being booed by the fans, Mangala – who is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest at Lyon – said: “I believe that has been cleared up.

“I can understand that [reaction]. We we were all frustrated. Now we are facing a new match and I hope that all the fans stand with us and we’ll play with a lot of imagination tomorrow.

“I would think that France are probably the favourites going into the match. They’ve got further in competitions, they won a World Cup not so long ago and got to the final the last time around.

“It is a team that is a very well-oiled machine but tomorrow we’ve got a round of 16 game and both teams are going to fight for the win and we’ll see who pulls it out of the bag.”

France head coach Didier Deschamps admits his side’s lack of firepower is not something he can solve “with a click of his fingers”.

“We created a lot of chances,” Deschamps said. “Even if I think Belgium scored as many goals as we did, it’s just about being having that cutting edge in front of the goal.

“And you can say the same for any high level game. If you want to win the game, you have to score the goals.

“It happens to the best of us. Everyone’s been there. It can be a month, it can be four, five, six games. Okay, fine, but it’s not in a click of my fingers that this is going to change.

“My players just as they were at the beginning. They are concentrated. The past is the past, now it’s behind us. We know exactly why we’re here and they know what the objective is tomorrow.”