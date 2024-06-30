Jude Bellingham says goal celebration was response to ‘rubbish’ being spoken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jude Bellingham says goal celebration was response to ‘rubbish’ being spoken

By Press Association
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after equalising late into the game against Slovakia (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jude Bellingham said he was hitting back at the “rubbish” being spoken as he rescued England’s Euro 2024 campaign with a stunning last-gasp overhead kick equaliser against Slovakia.

The Real Madrid man had struggled to make an impression on the last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen as England looked set to be heading home before his moment of inspiration, with Harry Kane then heading home in extra time to secure a 2-1 win.

Gareth Southgate’s side will now meet Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday as England look to end a 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy.

Bellingham celebrated his wonder goal by raising his arms and shouting “Who else?” before seemingly gesturing a talking expression with his hand.

“The adrenaline gets you,” he said when asked what was behind the celebration.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things. Playing for England is an enjoyable feeling but it’s also a lot of pressure. You hear people talk a lot of rubbish. It’s nice when you can deliver and give them a little bit back.

“It’s very difficult when you talk in press conferences and interviews to talk as openly as footballers want to because they’re always judged.

“For me, football, being on the pitch, scoring goals and celebrating is my release. Maybe it was a message to a few people. I was very happy at the end, lots of adrenaline.

“It’s a feeling that is like no other. In international football, in knockout football, it’s even a worse feeling, because you’re 30 seconds from going home.

“Having to listen to all the rubbish, feeling like you have let a nation of people down. In one kick of the ball, everything can change.”

Pushed on what he meant by “rubbish” the 21-year-old gave a bullish response, saying: “You know what I mean by the rubbish.

“Playing for England should be the most proud moment of your career but often it’s quite difficult. There’s a really high intense pressure. The fans expect a lot from us regardless of what happened in recent tournaments years and years ago.

England’s Jude Bellingham applauds the fans after the win over Slovakia
“People talk a lot. You do have to take it personally a little bit. We work so hard at this game. We come in every day, we work hard to put on a performance for the fans, sometimes it doesn’t go well and sometimes it feels like there’s a bit of a pile on, it’s not nice to hear.

“But you can always use it and for moments like that, it’s nice to throw it back to some people.”

Bellingham believes his goal and the ensuing comeback can now inspire England at Euro 2024, with Southgate and his players heavily criticised for their performances in Germany so far.

“Definitely, besides their goal I thought we were pretty good, to be honest,” he said when asked if the turnaround could spark a lift-off at the tournament.

“We had a lot of control, we got in good areas. We were dangerous. We still had one or two moments where we could have been more clinical but in general I thought it was a good performance from us.