Ipswich sign Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea on permanent deal for club-record fee

Ipswich have signed Omari Hutchinson from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a club-record deal.

Hutchinson spent last season on loan at Portman Road and helped the Tractor Boys secure promotion to the top flight with 11 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old Jamaica international has signed a five-year contract and will join his team-mates for pre-season training on Monday.

Although Ipswich did not specific the fee for Hutchinson, it has been reported to be an initial £20million with a further £2.5m potentially due subject to performance-related add-ons.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Omari Hutchinson on a permanent deal for a Club record fee. — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) June 30, 2024

“We’re so pleased to bring Omari back on a permanent basis,” Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna told the club’s website.

“Omari is someone we all enjoyed working with last season and the staff, his team-mates and supporters all saw how he grew and developed over the course of the year, which is testament to the hard work he put in.

“The impact he had on the team throughout the season, especially in the latter part, was evidence of that and he, like so many of his team-mates, played a significant part in that success for the club.

“We think Omari is a fantastic player and person to have at the club for the long-term future. He has a hunger to improve and show that he can compete and thrive in the Premier League.”