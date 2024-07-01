On this day in 2016: Hal Robson-Kanu helps Wales into European Championship semi

Hal Robson-Kanu scored a sensational individual goal as Wales reached their first semi-final of a major tournament with a 3-1 victory over Belgium at the European Championship, on this day in 2016.

On a night dripping with raw emotion in Lille, Chris Coleman’s side went one better than their 1958 predecessors who reached the last eight of the World Cup.

Wales pulled off the stunning quarter-final upset the hard way, with Ashley Williams, Robson-Kanu and substitute Sam Vokes the goal-scoring heroes after Radja Nainggolan’s thunderous strike put Belgium ahead.

Hundreds of Wales fans were caught up in Eurotunnel delays before kick-off, but there did not look a spare seat at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with Belgians having travelled in their thousands from just across the border.

Captain Williams claimed only his second goal in an eight-year international career, heading home Aaron Ramsey’s 31st-minute corner to cancel out Nainggolan’s eye-catching opener.

Then Robson-Kanu, a free agent after leaving Reading, produced a delightful Cruyff turn to deceive three Belgium defenders before emphatically beating Thibaut Courtois, with the moment of magic later nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.

A much-fancied Belgium team packed with talent, including Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, pushed for a leveller before Vokes’ glancing header put the result beyond doubt five minutes from time to set up a semi-final showdown with Portugal.

Wales celebrated a stunning quarter-final upset in Lille (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Coleman said: “I think you dream about nights like this. We find ourselves in an incredible position and it’s obviously extremely pleasing and we’re enjoying every minute of it.”

The landmark success came at a cost as bookings for Ramsey and Ben Davies ruled them out of the semi-final in Lyon.

Second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani subsequently ended Wales’ unforgettable adventure, with Portugal going on to defeat hosts France in the final in Paris.