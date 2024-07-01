On this day in 2016: Hal Robson-Kanu helps Wales into European Championship semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2016: Hal Robson-Kanu helps Wales into European Championship semi

By Press Association
Hal Robson-Kanu’s individual goal helped Wales stun Belgium (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hal Robson-Kanu scored a sensational individual goal as Wales reached their first semi-final of a major tournament with a 3-1 victory over Belgium at the European Championship, on this day in 2016.

On a night dripping with raw emotion in Lille, Chris Coleman’s side went one better than their 1958 predecessors who reached the last eight of the World Cup.

Wales pulled off the stunning quarter-final upset the hard way, with Ashley Williams, Robson-Kanu and substitute Sam Vokes the goal-scoring heroes after Radja Nainggolan’s thunderous strike put Belgium ahead.

Hundreds of Wales fans were caught up in Eurotunnel delays before kick-off, but there did not look a spare seat at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with Belgians having travelled in their thousands from just across the border.

Captain Williams claimed only his second goal in an eight-year international career, heading home Aaron Ramsey’s 31st-minute corner to cancel out Nainggolan’s eye-catching opener.

Then Robson-Kanu, a free agent after leaving Reading, produced a delightful Cruyff turn to deceive three Belgium defenders before emphatically beating Thibaut Courtois, with the moment of magic later nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.

A much-fancied Belgium team packed with talent, including Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, pushed for a leveller before Vokes’ glancing header put the result beyond doubt five minutes from time to set up a semi-final showdown with Portugal.

Wales celebrated a stunning quarter-final upset in Lille
Wales celebrated a stunning quarter-final upset in Lille (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Coleman said: “I think you dream about nights like this. We find ourselves in an incredible position and it’s obviously extremely pleasing and we’re enjoying every minute of it.”

The landmark success came at a cost as bookings for Ramsey and Ben Davies ruled them out of the semi-final in Lyon.

Second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani subsequently ended Wales’ unforgettable adventure, with Portugal going on to defeat hosts France in the final in Paris.