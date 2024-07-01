Football rumours: Premier League clubs tracking Riccardo Calafiori

What the papers say

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori is attracting interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham, according to the Daily Express. The 22-year-old Bologna star is likely to cost more than £40 million.

Spain’s Dani Olmo (AP)

Manchester City are looking to Germany for a couple of potential targets. The Sun reports Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 29, and RB Leipzig’s Spain winger Dani Olmo, 26, are on their radar.

Emile Smith Rowe is catching the eye of Crystal Palace. But The Sun says the England midfielder, 23, wants to stay at Arsenal.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Understand Leicester City will sign Michael Golding from Chelsea for value of £5m. 2006 born talent will leave Chelsea to join #LCFC in separate deal after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall move being completed for £30m fee. pic.twitter.com/sENRTPvJij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2024

Tottenham are in pole position to sign Archie Gray from Leeds after the Elland Road club rejected Brentford’s £40million offer | @MirrorAndersonhttps://t.co/mtWU54pnKl pic.twitter.com/zWWEGZL0G1 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 30, 2024

Players to watch

Wales’ Brennan Johnson (left) and Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt (PA)

Matthijs de Ligt: Manchester United have opened talks with Bayern Munich’s 24-year-old Netherlands centre-back, reports Sky Sports Germany.

Michael Golding: Leicester are close to a deal for Chelsea’s 18-year-old midfielder, according to The Athletic.