Dan Ashworth joins Man Utd as new sporting director after Newcastle deal struck

By Press Association
Dan Ashworth, pictured, has joined Manchester United as the club’s new sporting director (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dan Ashworth, pictured, has joined Manchester United as the club's new sporting director (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Manchester United have finally agreed a deal for Dan Ashworth to become their new sporting director, the PA news agency understands.

Ashworth was placed on garden leave by Newcastle earlier this year amid interest from Ineos, which has taken over the running of the Red Devils’ football operations after its founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in the club.

It is understood Ashworth will begin his new role at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said his club represented
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said his club represented "the biggest challenge" any sporting director could face (Peter Byrne/PA)

Newcastle had been reported to be seeking £20million to release Ashworth, a figure Ratcliffe described as “a bit silly” back in February, but a compromise has now been reached.

Ashworth becomes the latest major off-field addition to the United set-up, with Omar Berrada joining from Manchester City as chief executive and Jason Wilcox coming in from Southampton as academy director.

Ashworth first came to prominence for his work at West Brom, before moving to the Football Association as its technical director in 2012.

Prior to joining Newcastle in 2022, Ashworth had been with Brighton.

Speaking earlier this year when a deal for Ashworth was still be to struck, Ratcliffe said: “I think Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world. I’ve no doubt he’s a very, very capable person.

“And he’s interested in the Manchester United job because it’s probably the biggest sporting director job in the world just now, with the biggest challenge.

“It would be different if you were sporting director at Manchester City, because you’re just maintaining a level. With Manchester United, you’ve got quite a significant building job.

“I think it’d be a very good addition to Manchester United, but he needs to decide whether he’s going to make that jump.

Dan Ashworth pictured observing a match during his time at Newcastle
Dan Ashworth was placed on garden leave by Newcastle in February (Nick Potts/PA)

“We’ve obviously had words with Newcastle. They clearly would be disappointed to lose Dan. I understand why they would be disappointed to lose Dan but then you can’t equally criticise Dan because it is a transient industry.

“So we’ll have to see how it unfolds. What I do think is completely absurd is suggesting that a man who’s really good at his job, sits in his garden for one and a half years.

“I mean, that’s completely stupid. We had a very grown-up conversation with Manchester City about Omar (Berrada). Things calmed up and we sorted it out very amicably.”