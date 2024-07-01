A look at England’s defensive options while Marc Guehi suspended

England will be forced into at least one change for their Euro 2024 quarter-final as Marc Guehi’s suspension leaves Gareth Southgate to consider his defensive options.

Guehi, perhaps England’s stand-out player at the tournament so far, picked up a second booking of the tournament early in the last-16 clash with Slovakia.

Here, the PA news agency assesses the contenders to take the Crystal Palace centre-back’s place against Switzerland.

Konsa clue?

Ezri Konsa, right, came on in extra time against Slovakia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ezri Konsa’s extra-time substitute appearance against Slovakia may appear to position him as Guehi’s likely replacement, even if he came on at left-back as part of a series of desperate late-game reshuffles.

In 35 Premier League appearances in 2023-24, Konsa led Aston Villa with 62 interceptions and won 59 per cent of his 54 tackles. Guehi, by way of comparison, played 25 times and made just 18 interceptions and 28 tackles, though 68 per cent of those were successful.

Konsa’s 76 per cent success rate in duels was the highest of England’s centre-back options in Germany, as was his tally of 167 won, though he was marked by the Premier League with two errors leading to opposition goals.

Ezri Konsa, centre, and Joe Gomez, left, are in contention to replace Marc Guehi, right (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk’s 88 clearances matched Guehi for the most of any central defender in Southgate’s squad, albeit in eight more appearances, while his comfort on the ball could be of value – only star Manchester City midfielder Rodri made more than Dunk’s 3,212 passes in last season’s Premier League and he completed well over 90 per cent.

Dunk’s 27 tackles ranked only ninth among Brighton players – behind forwards Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra – though that owes partly to the Seagulls’ pressing system and it is worth remembering centre-back Leah Williamson skippered England to glory in the 2022 Women’s Euro without making a single tackle.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez is Southgate’s other option, his stand-out statistic from the league season being a success rate of 74 per cent in aerial duels – winning 31 of 42 to match the ratio of prospective England partner John Stones.

Like Konsa, Gomez’s versatility is another mark in his favour if Southgate opts for more wide-ranging changes.

Trip switch?

The right-footed Kieran Trippier has given England’s left flank an unbalanced look (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Shaw’s absence has forced Kieran Trippier to play out of position at left-back for the duration of the tournament so far, visibly affecting the balance of England’s team.

Gomez is an alternative having played much of the club season in that position as Liverpool dealt with long-term injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, while Konsa’s brief international career has largely been spent in the wide positions.

England briefly moved to a back three during extra time against Slovakia and, while Bukayo Saka and in particular Eberechi Eze are unlikely to be deployed as starting wing-backs on Saturday, that system does provide another option.

Kyle Walker would be likely to move to the right of the trio in that scenario, with Trippier or Trent Alexander-Arnold outside him. Trippier could still be required at left wing-back if Shaw remains unavailable, unless Saka or Gomez were preferred.

Yellow cards are wiped after the quarter-finals for suspension purposes but England will have Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher walking the tightrope against Switzerland.