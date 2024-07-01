McLaren say lack of action against Max Verstappen led to Lando Norris crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

McLaren say lack of action against Max Verstappen led to Lando Norris crash

Press Association
McLaren’s team principal says Formula One should impose harsher sanctions on Max Verstappen (Christian Bruna/AP)
McLaren’s team principal says Formula One should impose harsher sanctions on Max Verstappen (Christian Bruna/AP)

McLaren believe Formula One’s failure to clamp down on Max Verstappen’s driving in his 2021 title battle against Lewis Hamilton paved the way for the Red Bull driver’s collision with Lando Norris in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris, 24, described Verstappen’s defensive moves in their duel for the lead as “dangerous” prior to their explosive coming together with just seven laps remaining.

Norris, who has emerged as Verstappen’s closest title rival, was forced to retire with damage, while Verstappen – despite being penalised 10 seconds by the stewards – recovered to finish fifth, extending his championship lead over his rival from 71 points to 81.

Norris subsequently called Verstappen “stupid, desperate and reckless”.

Hamilton and Verstappen collided on multiple occasions during their iconic championship duel and speaking after Sunday’s race, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said: “We don’t want to see another 2021.

“This was not a good point in Formula One racing. It might have been entertaining but not for good reasons.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, Stella continued: “The entire population in the world would know who was responsible (for the crash) except for a group of people. But the problem behind it is that if you don’t address these things honestly, then they will come back.

“They came back today because they were not addressed in the past where there were some fights with Lewis that needed to be punished in a harsher way.

“We have so much respect for Max and we have so much respect for Red Bull that they don’t need to do this. They compromise their reputations, and why would you do that?

“The stewards found Max was fully at blame so it is not about racing in a driver’s way, but about racing within the regulations, and the regulations must be enforced in a way that is effective because when a car is out of the race as a consequence of this accident, the punishment needs to be proportionate to the outcome.”

Verstappen, 26, who was also hit with two points on his licence, stopped short of issuing an apology to Norris – although the triple world champion did vow to clear the air with Norris ahead of the McLaren driver’s home race at Silverstone on Sunday.

However, the coming together is set to put a strain on their friendship.

Defending his superstar driver, team principal Christian Horner said: “It was harsh that Max got a 10-second penalty. When I watched the replay it looked like six of one, and half a dozen of the other. They were both racing hard.

“They will not play paddle tomorrow, but I am sure they will talk about it openly, I have no doubt about that.

“Friendships are put under pressure during hard competition, but there is a respect between them, and that is the most important thing.”