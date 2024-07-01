Ellis Bevan ready for Australia challenge after facing Faf de Klerk on debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellis Bevan ready for Australia challenge after facing Faf de Klerk on debut

By Press Association
Ellis Bevan is ready to challenge for the Wales number nine shirt against Australia (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellis Bevan is ready to challenge for the Wales number nine shirt against Australia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ellis Bevan is ready to push for a Wales starting place in Australia after embracing the challenge posed by double World Cup winner Faf de Klerk.

Bevan will be in the scrum-half selection mix as Wales head coach Warren Gatland considers his options for Saturday’s first Test against the Wallabies in Sydney.

Gatland also has experienced number nines Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy available to him as Wales prepare for a two-match series plus an appointment with Queensland Reds.

Faf de Klerk takes centre-stage for South Africa against Wales
Double World Cup winner Faf de Klerk opposed Ellis Bevan on the Welshman’s Test debut (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bevan headed Down Under following a Test debut against world champions South Africa at Twickenham that pitched the 24-year-old Cardiff player opposite Springboks scrum-half De Klerk.

“It was something I was really looking forward to and wanted to embrace, coming up against a double World Cup winner on my debut,” Bevan said.

“If I wanted to get to where he is, I have to come up against the best.

“He told me that I had a good game and said to keep going. He was kind enough to give me his shirt, and we had a photo in the changing room. He is a good guy on and off the field.”

Solihull-born Bevan attended Bryanston School in Dorset, with England internationals Charlie Ewels, Ollie Devoto and Phil de Glanville being among his fellow former pupils.

But Bevan, whose father hails from Swansea, never had any doubt where his international aspirations would centre on.

“It has always been Wales,” he added.

“It is not something that has been a question for me. I know I am true to myself when I say that.”

Bevan’s father, stepmother, girlfriend, aunties, uncles and friends from Solihull and Bryanston were all among his supporters against South Africa.

And Bevan is also quick to praise the influence on him of ex-Cardiff number nines and fellow Wales internationals Tomos Williams and Lloyd Williams as he made his way in the game.

“I went in there (Cardiff) as a 20-year-old boy still at university, and I had Tomos and Lloyd Williams to learn off, and I could not have asked for better people,” he said.

“There was Lloyd’s kicking game and game-management, but also the time he gave to me.

Warren Gatland's Wales face a two-Test Australia tour
Head coach Warren Gatland will oversee Wales’ bid for overdue success in Australia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“He would never give me an easy ride because it was competition. There were never any freebies, and I would not want that, but he helped me.

“There are three of us in the squad (in Australia), and the other two guys are quality scrum-halves.

“If I can have a career half as good as Gareth and Kieran have had, then I will be doing all right.”

Gatland’s resources have increased considerably for the Australia series, with several England-based players who missed the South Africa game because it fell outside World Rugby’s summer Test window now available.

That contingent includes Exeter forwards Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza, plus Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins, as Gatland targets a first win against the Wallabies in Australia since 1969.

Wales have suffered 11 successive defeats on Australian soil, including losses such as 63-6 (1991), 42-3 (1996) and 31-0 (2007).

Gatland’s team, meanwhile, have not won a Test match since beating Georgia during the 2023 World Cup pool phase, suffering seven defeats on the bounce.