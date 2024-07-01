Tottenham close to reaching deal for Leeds midfielder Archie Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Tottenham close to reaching deal for Leeds midfielder Archie Gray

By Press Association
Archie Gray is set to sign for Tottenham with Joe Rodon to head back to Elland Road on a permanent deal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Archie Gray is set to sign for Tottenham with Joe Rodon to head back to Elland Road on a permanent deal (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Leeds midfielder Archie Gray with centre-back Joe Rodon set to go in the other direction, the PA news agency understands.

Leeds rejected a bid from Brentford in the region of £35million for Gray on Sunday, but have been braced for the 18-year-old to depart this summer after they failed to secure an immediate return to the Premier League in May.

Spurs have now jumped to the front of the queue with personal terms agreed with Gray and talks with Leeds at an advanced stage.

Archie Gray celebrates
Gray had been previously linked with Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)

While negotiations continue over the final details of the move, it will be a player-plus-cash transfer with Rodon set to head back to Elland Road on a permanent deal after he spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Leeds.

Failure to go straight back up from the Sky Bet Championship put Leeds under pressure to make at least one lucrative sale in order to comply within financial fair play rules.

Gray flourished under Leeds boss Daniel Farke last season and made 52 appearances across midfield and right-back to become one of the club’s most valuable assets.

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto are among the club’s other bankable assets, but Gray looks set to be the first to exit with Tottenham confident of securing his services after a dramatic 24 hours.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave the green light to move for the highly-rated Gray, who will get the chance to play Europa League football with the north London club.