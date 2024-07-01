Dina Asher-Smith keen to ‘create history’ at Paris Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dina Asher-Smith keen to ‘create history’ at Paris Olympics

By Press Association
Dina Asher-Smith feels she is coming into form at the right time ahead of the Olympics (David Davies/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith believes she is finding speed at the right time as she bids to “create history” at the this summer’s Olympics.

The British record-holder secured her place in the Team GB squad heading to Paris as she powered to victory in the women’s 200 metres at the Microplus UK Athletics Championships in Manchester on Sunday.

Her success in a championship record time of 22.18 seconds in cold and wet conditions further underlined her return to form after her 100m European Championship gold earlier in June.

Dina Asher-Smith in action at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester
Now the target is to claim the biggest prize of all and become the first British woman to claim Olympic sprint gold in either the 100m or 200m.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m so happy with my performance.

“Obviously we’re in the north. It’s cold, it’s wet, it’s windy – much to be expected from Manchester.

“I was honestly just hoping for a healthy race and to qualify for the Olympic Games, but to come through in a season’s best when I know that I can run faster when it’s a little bit warmer – it bodes really well. Championship record, stadium record – it feels really good.

“I want to be so successful, I want to do myself proud and I want to create history.

“I’m running great. I’m happy that as we’re coming into the crunch time in the season everything’s coming together. I’m on track.

“It’s not my first rodeo and I’m very excited going into my third Olympic Games in a really good place.”

Dina Asher-Smith looks disappointed after the 200m final at the 2023 World Championships
Asher-Smith cut a miserable figure at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, where she finished eighth in the 100m final and seventh in the 200m.

After that she decided to switch from her long-time coach John Blackie to try a different approach with Texas-based Edrick Floreal and the change seems to be paying off.

She said: “I absolutely adore my previous coach, John. He’s a phenomenal coach, a very intelligent man and we’ve had great success.

“I don’t think anything was wrong or broken but sometimes you need change. If you’re physically in great shape but things aren’t clicking, then you’ve got to look inwards and think of trying a new environment.

“Edrick is an amazing coach, an amazing technician. I’m having a lot of fun, just learning new things and trying new things.

“I’ve just found when I’m smiling and just having a great day, I run really fast. I definitely do believe in what I can do.”