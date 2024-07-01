Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham among stars at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham among stars at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Sir David Attenborough appeared in good spirits as he arrived in the royal box on Centre Court on the first day of Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Sir David Attenborough appeared in good spirits as he arrived in the royal box on Centre Court on the first day of Wimbledon.

The 98-year-old broadcaster and naturalist smiled broadly as he arrived, wearing a navy blue jacket and patterned tie, with his daughter Susan.

Sir David Attenborough and his daughter Susan in the royal box on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

He shared a laugh with footballer David Beckham, who was in attendance with his mother Sandra.

Beckham, dressed in a beige jacket and brown tie, also appeared in a jovial mood.

David Beckham attended the first day of Wimbledon with his mother Sandra (John Walton/PA)

Other stars watching the first day of the championships included opera singer Katherine Jenkins and Pointless star Alexander Armstrong.

Opera singer Katherine Jenkins was accompanied by her husband, Andrew Levitas (John Walton/PA)

Jazz singer Jamie Cullum was also focused on the action as he watched the tennis from the royal box, alongside Play School’s Baroness Floella Benjamin and her husband, Keith Taylor.

Jamie Cullum (left) in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz are highlights of the opening day at the All England Club.

Baroness Floella Benjamin was among the stars watching the action on the first day of Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Alcaraz is playing Estonian Mark Lajal while former US Open champion Radacanu was handed a Wimbledon boost on Monday morning when scheduled opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew through illness.

Alexander Armstrong (left) was engrossed in the tennis as Wimbledon 2024 got under way (John Walton/PA)

She will now take on Mexican Renata Zarazua on Centre Court.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray will make a decision on whether to play singles in the tournament after a practice session on Monday afternoon.

The 37-year-old underwent surgery to remove a spinal cyst nine days ago.

He showed signs of improvement hitting against fellow British player Kyle Edmund but remains unsure whether he is in good enough physical shape to play his first-round match against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday.