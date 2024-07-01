Lucas Paqueta ‘suffering a lot’ over betting allegations, says Julen Lopetegui

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucas Paqueta ‘suffering a lot’ over betting allegations, says Julen Lopetegui

By Press Association
New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui faces the media (Steven Paston/PA).
New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui faces the media (Steven Paston/PA).

New West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui admits Lucas Paqueta is “suffering a lot” after being charged by the Football Association over alleged betting breaches.

The midfielder, who is currently playing for Brazil at the Copa America, was charged in May with spot-fixing offences in four Premier League matches.

Paqueta has vowed to “fight with every breath” to clear his name over allegations he attempted to get booked for betting purposes in Premier League matches against Leicester in November 2022, Aston Villa in March 2023, Leeds in May 2023 and Bournemouth last August.

Lucas Paqueta on the ball for West Ham
Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Speaking at his first press conference as West Ham manager, Lopetegui said: “We know that he and his family are suffering a lot in this moment, but I like when I see him smiling in the last few months because he is enjoying football and he is playing very good football.

“We are his family. He has family in Brazil and in England, the club is his family. We are going to take care of him a lot and we are waiting and looking forward to seeing him on the pitch for us.

“The last match he played very well and I was happy to see him playing in this way. He’s a very important part of our team.”

Lopetegui stressed the importance of the Hammers keeping hold of their key players, especially with Edson Alvarez having picked up an injury on international duty with Mexico.

Asked how crucial it was to hold on to the likes of England international Jarrod Bowen and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus, Lopetegui said, “We are crossing our fingers because we suffered a big injury with Edson.

“He is an important player and we want them to smile and for them to come back in the best condition because they are important players.”

Spaniard, who has succeeded David Moyes as manager, is back in the Premier League, having left his role at Wolves last summer.

West Ham start the new season against Aston Villa on August 17.

Julen Lopetegui answers questions during a press conference
Julen Lopetegui has taken over from David Moyes at West Ham (Steven Paston/PA).

“I think the Premier League is the best league in the world,” Lopetegui said.

“It is stronger, very demanding, but in the same way we love to be here.

“The environment the fans are able to create is very special. You cannot compare (it with other leagues) because it is the best competition in the world.”