England goalkeeper Mary Earps joins Paris St Germain following Man Utd exit

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Paris St Germain following her departure from Manchester United.

The French club announced on Monday that the 31-year-old had signed a two-year deal to complete a long-anticipated transfer.

Earps was a free agent following the expiry of her contract at United this summer.

Earps told the PSG website: “Joining Paris St Germain is a fantastic opportunity. I’m very honoured to become a Parisian and I can’t wait to play alongside my new team-mates.

“Together, we’re going to give our all to help the club shine and make our fans proud.

“I’m determined to contribute to our future success so that Paris St Germain continues to rank among Europe’s top clubs.”

Earps, who has 50 England caps and was a member of the side that won Euro 2022, has spent the past five years at United.

Earps (left) won the FA Cup at the end of her fifth season with United (John Walton/PA)

She helped the club win the FA Cup last season but decided to leave at the end of the campaign after turning down the offer of a new contract.

“The club is about to undergo a period of transition, and unfortunately I don’t feel it aligns with the timing of where I’m at in my career,” Earps said in a post on Instagram recently.

“I think now is the right time to make a change and embark on a new challenge.”