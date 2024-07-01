KSI confident he can handle Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KSI confident he can handle Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor

By Press Association
KSI is getting back into the ring (Tim Markland/PA)
YouTube personality KSI insists he can hold his own back in the ring as he prepares to face both Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor in a two-on-one tag-team contest in Dublin.

KSI – who has become a successful entrepreneur and musician with more than 24million followers on YouTube and 13m on Instagram – is making a return following a majority defeat by Tommy Fury in Manchester during October 2023.

Both Taylor and Albaher have crossed over from MMA, and hold Misfits Boxing belts.

Super-middleweight champion Albaher is unbeaten in seven boxing fights, while Taylor is a Misfits light-heavyweight champion.

The thinking behind the two-on-one contest was neither man would provide a big enough pay-per-view audience to take on KSI by themselves.

Monday’s press conference in London was a feisty affair, with all three men trading expletive insults before a bizarre face-off in a cage with a glass screen separating KSI from his opponents – all while the Briton raised his middle finger as he was being goaded by the pair.

KSI, though, remained confident he can hold his own.

“I am not going to say breeze through. I feel like Slim…I will breeze through, but AT will be a bit more difficult,” KSI said.

“AT is a guy that is hard to hit clean. He is a bit of a messy fighter and loves a clinch.

“I just need to work him down and just do my thing.”

KSI – whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – added: “I am on a different level and playing field anyway.”

MMA veteran Taylor insisted KSI had only “fought bums” but the Briton maintained he could stand toe to toe with his rivals.

Tommy Fury (left) and KSI in action at the X Series event in Manchester.
Tommy Fury (left) fought KSI in Manchester (Will Matthews/PA)

“Have you ever seen me ever knocked out?” KSI said. “I have been hit by Logan Paul but I wasn’t knocked out.

“I have been hit by Tommy Fury and I wasn’t knocked out. Tommy Fury, a professional fighter who has been doing it all his life, couldn’t knock me out.”

In a number of flamboyant outbursts, Taylor was full of confidence he could deliver a knockout blow on the 31-year-old.

“At the end of the day, KSI is going to be my easiest opponent,” said Taylor, who is on a two-fight win streak following victories over Salt Papi and King Kenny. “That stupid karate stance ain’t going to do s***.”

Albaher, meanwhile, stressed he would be providing a “whole different level” of opponent for KSI as the main attraction of the X Series event on August 31, which will be held at the 3Arena in Dublin.

“I always outperform you on every single card,” Albaher said.

“I have been chasing you and didn’t take any fights this year because I wanted to fight you. I said no to 10 fights because I said ‘I want KSI’.

“I respect what you have done on YouTube and stuff, but as a boxer, you ain’t s**t bro.”