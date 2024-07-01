Own goal helps France beat Belgium to book Euro 2024 quarter-finals spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Own goal helps France beat Belgium to book Euro 2024 quarter-finals spot

By Press Association
France reached the last eight thanks to a Belgium own goal (Hassan Ammar/AP)
France reached the last eight thanks to a Belgium own goal (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Jan Vertonghen’s 85th-minute own goal was the fatal blow for Belgium, who were knocked out of Euro 2024 after a 1-0 last-16 defeat to France in Dusseldorf.

France, who have yet to net a goal in open play, have struggled to find the back of the net, coming out of the group stage having scored the fewest goals in an opening round since the 2010 World Cup.

Didier Deschamps’ men might have wanted more from their chances, including a couple for Kylian Mbappe, but settled for progression when Randal Kolo Muani’s effort caught the Belgian defender to hand Les Bleus a late lead.

Last-gasp chances for Belgium never came to fruition in the cagey contest, while France will hope to improve their attacking efforts against the winner of Portugal and Slovenia in Hamburg on Friday.

France got off to a promising start but Belgium defended well, Mbappe getting his first real taste from a short corner just before the 15-minute mark but he was off-target, sending his effort over the bar.

France had more attempts as they applied pressure without getting anywhere.

Marcus Thuram nodded an effort wide and Antoine Griezmann continued his bright start to the contest.

Kevin De Bruyne came closest to an opener for Belgium in the 24th minute, dangerously floating a free-kick through a sea of bodies and forcing an alert save from Mike Maignan.

Belgium began to look more lively, Yannick Carrasco seeing a shot blocked, while Thuram missed another big chance from Jules Kounde’s cross, nodding wide, and  Aurelien Tchouameni could not find the finishing touch, sending an effort just over the crossbar late in the first half.

Thuram came even closer with a header after the break while Mbappe finished a fine run with another near-miss as the chances piled up without reward for Les Bleus, including another Mbappe effort as the final 10 minutes approached.

Romelu Lukaku had moments before failing to fire Belgium ahead from a fine Orel Mangala delivery, and it was De Bruyne who again tried to make the difference for Belgium with an 83rd-minute attempt again denied by the French keeper.

Two minutes later Lukaku lost the ball at the edge of his own penalty area and France took the lead, preventing a resilient Belgian side from forcing extra time when Kolo Muani caught Vertonghen’s leg for the lucky break to seal victory.