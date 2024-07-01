Sonay Kartal stuns 29th seed Sorana Cirstea for her first Wimbledon win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sonay Kartal stuns 29th seed Sorana Cirstea for her first Wimbledon win

By Press Association
Sonay Kartal fought from a set down to Sorana Cirstea to reach the second round of Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sonay Kartal made it a hat-trick of British female winners on day one of Wimbledon with a career-best victory over 29th seed Sorana Cirstea.

Kartal had dropped to 298 in the world after a difficult 12 months due to health problems and had to qualify for this year’s Championships.

A string of excellent displays at Roehampton last week booked Kartal’s place in the main draw and the British number nine backed it up with a superb 3-6 6-2 6-0 win over Cirstea on Monday to join Emma Raducanu and Lily Miyazaki in round two.

On her third consecutive appearance at the All England Club, Kartal quickly found herself a break down on Court 15 against experienced Romanian Cirstea.

Kartal saved the first two set points, but Cirstea claimed the opener at the third time of asking in 38 minutes without facing a break point.

It was a different story in the second, with Kartal finally able to fashion opportunities on Cirstea’s serve in a decisive sixth game which went the way of the Briton.

Sonay Kartal celebrates by hugging her coach Ben Reeves
A forehand winner down the line by Kartal forced a decider, which started with a marathon 14-minute game.

Kartal eventually held and it wore down the resistance of world number 31 Cirstea, who was bageled after being broken three times in the final set.

Victory was sealed by Kartal with a superb return winner via her explosive forehand to earn the 22-year-old a maiden Wimbledon triumph, which sets up a second-round tie with Clara Burel on Wednesday and earns her a £93,000 payday.