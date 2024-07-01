Naomi Osaka through as Aryna Sabalenka’s withdrawal blows women’s draw wide open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Naomi Osaka through as Aryna Sabalenka’s withdrawal blows women’s draw wide open

By Press Association
Naomi Osaka progressed into the second round of Wimbledon with victory over Diane Parry (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Naomi Osaka progressed into the second round of Wimbledon with victory over Diane Parry (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Naomi Osaka claimed her first victory at Wimbledon in six years on a day where the bottom half of the women’s draw was blown wide open after Aryna Sabalenka led a string of high-profile withdrawals.

Sabalenka and compatriot Victoria Azarenka pulled out within the space of a few hours, which followed Emma Raducanu’s scheduled round one opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova being forced to withdraw due to illness.

Raducanu eased through against lucky loser Renata Zarazua either side of fellow US Open champions Osaka and Coco Gauff laying down markers with solid first-round victories to serve notice to the rest of the field.

France’s Varvara Gracheva had clinched the opening win at this year’s Championships with a 6-3 6-1 success over Lesia Tsurenko at 12.11pm and she was quickly joined in round two by ninth seed Maria Sakkari and Zhu Lin.

Not long after those triumphs Sabalenka, one of the favourites to win the crown, revealed she had to withdraw due to an ongoing shoulder problem called teres major, which primarily affects her serve.

Double Australian Open winner Sabalenka posted on Instagram: “Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play the Championships this year.

“I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse.

“This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year.”

Azarenka, a two-time semi-finalist at Wimbledon, followed due to her own shoulder injury, which could open the door for Osaka, who may have faced the Belarusian in round three.

Osaka had not won at the All England Club since 2018, with the last six years bringing a first-round defeat alongside several absentees due to a mixture of injury and mental health struggles, while this time last year she was about to give birth to daughter Shai.

Fast forward 12 months and Osaka delighted a packed Court Two crowd with a gutsy 6-1 1-6 6-4 triumph over Diane Parry to mark Shai’s first birthday on Tuesday in style.

“Before my match I was looking at my photo album. Like, they have that feature ‘this time last year’, I was looking at photos of myself in the hospital. It’s really cool to be here now,” Osaka said.

“(Shai) actually had a really big celebration a week or so ago. That’s one of the things that I didn’t want to miss. That’s kind of why I didn’t play Eastbourne, because I didn’t want to miss my daughter’s first birthday party.

“Then, yeah, she’s going to have, like, a cake and stuff here, but not a crazy, big event.”

Osaka, who has never made it past the third round at Wimbledon, will face 19th seed Emma Navarro on Wednesday and feels her game is in strong shape three years on from her last grand-slam title at the Australian Open.

She added: “I know I would need the results to back it up, but I think certain aspects of my game are better. I guess I just need to put the pieces together.”

World number two Coco Gauff is a potential fourth-round opponent for Osaka and she banished the memories of her early exit in 2023 with a rapid 6-1 6-2 triumph over fellow American Caroline Dolehide on Centre Court.

Coco Gauff pumps her fist in celebration
Coco Gauff eased through her first-round match (John Walton/PA)

Seventh seed Jasmine Paoline and Madison Keys, seeded 12th, also eased into round two with straight-set wins.

They were joined in the next round by Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina and Bianca Andreescu, but eighth seed Zheng Qinwen was a shock casualty to qualifier Lulu Sun while 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova crashed out.

Mirra Andreeva, fresh from a run to the last-four at Roland Garros, lost to fellow teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova, but younger sister Erika Andreeva – a lucky loser after Sabalenka’s withdrawal – booked a space in round two with victory over Emina Bektas.

Sorana Cirstea, seeded 29th, exited after a three-set defeat to British number nine Sonay Kartal, who followed compatriots Raducanu and Lily Miyazaki into the next round.