Sonay Kartal, Emma Raducanu and Lily Miyazaki provide successful day for Britain

By Press Association
Sonay Kartal celebrates victory over Sorana Cirstea (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sonay Kartal celebrates victory over Sorana Cirstea (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Emma Raducanu was victorious on her return to Wimbledon but the standout British success of the day came from her former junior rival Sonay Kartal.

The 22-year-old, who has been held back by injuries and health concerns, came through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw and won 10 games in a row to upset 29th seed Sorana Cirstea 3-6 6-2 6-0.

It was Kartal’s first victory at any grand slam and by a big distance the best win by ranking of her career.

The Brighton player, who next faces France’s Clara Burel, said the win was “my greatest and definitely my proudest”.

She added: “I think getting a first win at any slam, and to have it at Wimbledon makes it extra special. I think going through qualifying was the best thing for me this year.”

Raducanu had expected to face 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova but the big-hitting Russian withdrew because of illness on Monday morning and was replaced by lucky loser Renata Zarazua.

The Mexican presented a very different challenge with her excellent drop shots and chopped forehands, and she made life difficult for Raducanu on Centre Court.

But the 21-year-old, who missed last year’s tournament following wrist and ankle surgeries, found a way through, winning 7-6 (0) 6-3.

Afterwards she revealed she had taken inspiration from England’s scrappy win over Slovakia at Euro 2024, saying: “For sure, I sympathise with the players who are being told they need to play a lot better, need to play perfect.

“I think at the end of the day it’s about getting over the line. Today I used it as motivation.

“It doesn’t need to be beautiful, it doesn’t need to be perfect. As long as you get through the opening rounds, you give yourself another chance to play better.”

Emma Raducanu prepares to serve
Emma Raducanu prepares to serve (John Walton/PA)

The third home victory of the day came from Lily Miyazaki, who claimed her first Wimbledon win by beating Tamara Korpatsch 6-2 6-1.

Miyazaki, who next faces 14th seed and Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina, said: “I think it’s one of my best wins of my career. Obviously she’s a top-100 player. I’m pleased with it.”

Arthur Fery narrowly missed out on a first grand slam win, losing in five sets to Daniel Altmaier, while there were also defeats for Liam Broady, Heather Watson and debutant Charles Broom.

Fery led by two sets to one but faded physically and fell to a 4-6 7-6 (6) 1-6 6-3 6-1 loss.

Lily Miyazaki looks delighted after beating Tamara Korpatsch
Lily Miyazaki looks delighted after beating Tamara Korpatsch (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I definitely felt like the better player for the first three sets,” said the 21-year-old.

“I think a lot of the match was decided on that second set. I didn’t manage to close it off. I think that kind of bit me. Fourth and fifth, I was obviously struggling physically. He’s got a lot more experience playing best-of-five grand slam matches. Definitely a frustrating one.”

Broady was playing just his second singles match since returning from months out with an ankle injury followed by a concussion suffered when he hit his head on his car boot.

Broady, who reached the third round last year with a famous win over Casper Ruud, went out 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

Arthur Fery, left, looks dejected after losing in five sets
Arthur Fery, left, lost in five sets to Daniel Altmaier (Aaron Chown/PA)

He considered pulling out after suffering a migraine on Monday morning, but said: “Fortunately for me, I felt well enough to play. I’m glad I did. I am pleased that I got through the match and that I did manage to find some semblance of the tennis that I know I can play.”

Watson’s 14th Wimbledon singles campaign came to a swift end with a 7-5 6-4 loss to doubles partner Greet Minnen while Broom was beaten 6-3 7-5 6-4 by Stan Wawrinka, failing to take four set points in the second set.

The remaining 12 British singles players begin their campaigns on Tuesday, with Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray – fitness permitting – all in action.