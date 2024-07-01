Julen Lopetegui sees fans as crucial in helping get the best out of his Hammers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julen Lopetegui sees fans as crucial in helping get the best out of his Hammers

By Press Association
Julen Lopetegui highlighted the importance of West Ham’s supporters ahead of the new season (Steven Paston/PA)
Julen Lopetegui believes West Ham’s supporters will be “key” in pushing his players ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The newly-appointed Hammers boss began his duties on Monday and takes over from former manager David Moyes, who divided opinions in east London.

Lopetegui talked up the size of West Ham’s 60,000-plus stadium capacity.

Speaking at his unveiling at London Stadium, Lopetegui said, “I know and am aware about our fanbase that we have around the world. That’s why I say I think that we are the London club. I feel that. We have one of the highest attendances in the Premier League.

“We have a stadium with 62,500 capacity and always it is full. We have to be able to use this energy, pushing ourselves a lot, but in the same (way) use this big energy for us.

“This help from the fans is going to be key – above all, in the bad moments, to feel that extra energy we are going to have, for sure. There is no time to promise nothing, but I am sure that this energy is going to be key for us to be able to overcome a lot of difficulties that we are going to have.”

West Ham who won the Conference League in 2023 finished ninth last season.

Lopetegui insists he will not set limits on what the Hammers can achieve in the next campaign.

“We are not going to put limits. Our focus and aim has to be the first match. Our ambition is that we love to win, we love to work in this kind of place and fight for the club.” he added.

“Our first match is our first test, against Aston Villa. We are aware that we have a very hard start, but this is the Premier League.

“I think that we have a very good platform, talking about the squad, the team and the players – to be able to do one step and to make a big noise. That is the aim that we want to make here.

“That’s why I have a lot of reasons to say yes to West Ham. I am very happy.”

Former manager Moyes departed after a second stint at the club which began in 2019.

Lopetegui, who previously managed Wolves, said he will meet his predecessor to discuss his new role further.

When asked if he had contacted Moyes, Lopetegui said, “I sent him a message, we have said we will go for a coffee.”