Returning Olympians Bryony Pitman and Tom Hall lead full quota of GB archers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Returning Olympians Bryony Pitman and Tom Hall lead full quota of GB archers

By Press Association
Bryony Pitman will return to her second Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bryony Pitman will return to her second Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)

Returning Olympians Bryony Pitman and Tom Hall will lead a full quota of British archers to the Paris Games later this month.

The duo competed in Tokyo in 2021 and will be joined by two debutants in each of the men’s and women’s teams that sealed their places amid nerve-racking scenes at the final qualifier in Turkey.

Nineteen-year-old Penny Healey, a former world number one who won two European Games gold medals in Krakow in 2023, completes the women’s team alongside 16-year-old Megan Havers.

The men’s team, which also comprises Conor Hall and Alex Wise, made it to Paris by virtue of a single-point win over Germany in the tournament in Antalya.

Healey said: “My coaches always say that I seem to thrive off pressure, when they tell me I need a 10 I tend to get a 10.

“But I’ve got to think about the Olympic Games as a normal tournament, competing against the same people. We’re a young team but it’s a sport in which age doesn’t really seem to matter so we will go there with a lot of confidence.”