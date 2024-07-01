Euro 2024 day 18: Ronaldo’s tears turn to cheers as Portugal set up France clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 day 18: Ronaldo’s tears turn to cheers as Portugal set up France clash

By Press Association
Portugal goalkeeper Diego Costa was the hero during the shoot-out win over Slovenia in Frankfurt (Martin Rickett/PA)
Portugal broke Slovenia hearts with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win in Frankfurt to book their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three spot-kicks, after Cristiano Ronaldo had missed one in extra-time, to send his side through to face France in Hamburg on Friday.

Les Bleus had earlier left it late to edge past Belgium with an own goal from Jan Vertonghen in Dusseldorf.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on day 18 of the European Championships.

Costa heroics wipe away Ronaldo’s tears

Portugal goalkeeper Diego Costa celebrates saving a penalty in a shoot-out at Euro 2024
Goalkeeper Diego Costa was the hero for Portugal in the penalty shoot-out (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Goalkeeper Costa was Portugal’s hero on a night of high drama in Frankfurt, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s tears of despair turned to joy following a 3-0 penalty shoot-out win.
Slovenia, the lowest side left in the competition, had battled their way through a goalless 90 minutes, and went close themselves through Benjamin Sesko.

Ronaldo – who had seen several free-kicks fly off target – then stepped up with a penalty in the first period of extra-time, but Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a brilliant save at full stretch.

Sesko spurned a great chance to win it for Slovenia when a slip from veteran defender Pepe saw him race clear, only for Costa to pull off a superb block.

Porto keeper Costa then saved all three of Slovenia’s opening spot-kicks, with Ronaldo converting his before Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva slotted in the winning penalty to spark wild celebrations in front of the Portugal fans.

Les Bleus late show

France’s Randal Kolo Muani (centre) celebrates with team-mates after a goal at Euro 2024
A deflected effort from France substitute Randal Kolo Muani (centre) was enough to see off Belgium (Nick Potts/PA)

France edged their way into the last eight as a late own goal from Anderlecht defender Vertonghen gave them a 1-0 win over Belgium in Dusseldorf.

Les Bleus – with star man Kylian Mbappe again playing in a protective mask – have yet to score a goal from open play after stumbling through from Group D as runners-up behind Austria.

Didier Deschamps’ men, though, eventually found a way past a resolute Belgium with five minutes left when substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s shot diverted in off the unfortunate Vertonghen and past a wrong-footed Koen Casteels.

Kane hails England spirit

England captain Harry Kane believes the manner of the dramatic comeback win over Slovakia after extra-time in Gelsenkirchen can bring the squad even closer together as they prepare for a quarter-final against Switzerland.

“Sometimes you have to go through these moments and you look each other in the eye and go that extra bit,” Kane said.

“You dig yourself out of a hole and when you get through that it brings out that different energy, that different togetherness.

“Whatever scenario we have in the next game, it’s like ‘We’ve been here boys, we trust each other and we know we’ll do whatever it takes for each other’.”

Picture of the day

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by Diogo Dalot at Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after missing a penalty during extra-time against Slovenia in Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Romania v Netherlands, BBC One, 1700
Austria v Turkey, ITV1, 2000