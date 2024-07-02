Wimbledon day two: Murray, Djokovic and Vondrousova in the spotlight

Wimbledon is set for an emotional day should Andy Murray declare himself fit for one last campaign at the All England Club.

Murray, who will give himself until the last minute to decide if he is able to play, is one of 12 Britons scheduled for singles action on Tuesday.

Defending women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova will open proceedings on Centre Court while seven-time winner Novak Djokovic begins his bid to reclaim the men’s title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is in store on day two.

Match of the day

Two-time champion Andy Murray could shortly be waving goodbye to Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Andy Murray has been a headline act in SW19 since 2005 but this year is set to be his last appearance.

Murray’s participation has been in doubt since pulling out during his last-16 match at Queen’s Club and undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

He is yet to announce whether he will play or not but he had an encouraging practice session with Kyle Edmund on Monday.

Should he choose to play, he faces world number 39 Tomas Machac in the final match on Centre Court.

Machac was Murray’s opponent in March when the former world number one suffered an ankle injury in Miami.

The two-time champion has never lost a first-round match at the All England Club and the competitor in him will be determined to ensure that record remains intact.

Vondrousova out to emulate Serena

Marketa Vondrousova won the women’s title last year (Steven Paston/PA)

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova will have to fight history as she starts her title quest.

Nobody has successfully defended the Venus Rosewater Dish since Serena Williams won in 2015 and 2016.

Six different women have lifted the title in the six tournaments since then, so the odds appear stacked against another Vondrousova success.

But the Czech beat the odds last year, becoming the first unseeded winner of the women’s title, and has since risen to sixth in the world.

And she is a heavy favourite to start with a win in her opening match against world number 83 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Djokovic back for more

Novak Djokovic wearing strapping on his surgically repaired knee (John Walton/PA)

Novak Djokovic’s long reign as Wimbledon champion was ended 12 months ago by Carlos Alcaraz.

His presence at this year’s Championships was in doubt after he needed surgery following his French Open-ending knee injury.

But he has made a rapid recovery and, with a favourable draw, appears primed for another attempt at equalling Roger Federer’s record of eight titles.

Brit watch

Jack Draper, the British number one, starts his campaign on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

A bumper day awaits with 12 British players scheduled for action.

Andy Murray takes on Tomas Machac in the final match on Centre Court while British number ones Katie Boulter and Jack Draper will respectively start on Court Three against former semi-finalist Tatjana Maria and Court Two versus Sweden’s Elias Ymer.

Cameron Norrie, looking to rekindle the form that took him to the semi-finals in 2022, takes on Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta while Dan Evans faces 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo.

Katie Boulter is a seed at Wimbledon for the first time (John Walton/PA)

British number two Harriet Dart faces Bai Zhuoxuan while Fran Jones takes on former top-15 player Petra Martic.

Billy Harris and Paul Jubb, both enjoying impressive grass-court campaigns, take on Jaume Munar and Thiago Seyboth Wild respectively.

Jan Choinski faces Luciano Darderi, Jacob Fearnley plays Alejandro Moro Canas and reigning Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle makes his senior grand slam debut against Marcos Giron.

Order of play

Iga Swiatek headlines Court One (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Centre Court from 1.30pm:

Marketa Vondrousova (6) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Novak Djokovic (2) v Vit Kopriva

Andy Murray v Tomas Machac

Court One from 1pm:

Elena Rybakina (4) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Alexander Zverev (4) v Roberto Carballes Baena

Iga Swiatek (1) v Sofia Kenin

Weather

Cloudy, with highs of 19.