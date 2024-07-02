Euro 2024 day 19: The eight remaining teams will be finalised

The Netherlands and Romania meet in Munich on Tuesday aiming for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Austria – who topped their group ahead of the Dutch and France – face Turkey in Leipzig looking to continue their own fairytale run.

Slovenia’s hopes, though, are over following a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Portugal in Frankfurt.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three spot-kicks, after Cristiano Ronaldo had missed one in extra-time, to send his side through to face France in Hamburg on Friday.

Les Bleus had earlier left it late to edge past Belgium with an own goal from Jan Vertonghen in Dusseldorf.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day 19 of the European Championships.

Netherlands ready to start over

Cody Gakpo challenged the Netherlands to wipe the slate clean for their last 16 clash against Romania in Munich after only just making it out of the group stage with an underwhelming effort.

The Dutch will be looking to improve having progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams following a 3-2 loss to Austria.

“We know it has to be better,” Liverpool forward Gakpo said.

“We discussed it, we trained on that basis, and we got through, and now it will really start.”

After winning Group E, Romania head coach Edward Iordanescu feels his side are ready to write a new chapter.

“We want to be in the history books, and that would mean to go at least one more step,” he said.

Austria set to knockout mode

Austria’s head coach Ralf Rangnick has called for calm heads as his side target a place in the last eight (Petr David Josek/AP)

Austria have won plenty of plaudits for the way they progressed to the last 16 as winners of Group D ahead of France and the Netherlands but Ralf Rangnick knows there are no more second chances as his side prepare to face Turkey for a place in the quarter-finals.

“Basically the tournament will start again tomorrow and therefore we really have to switch into this mode of play,” Rangnick said.

“We have to be fully focused, fully concentrated and be fully aware that errors in such a match can only be corrected in a very difficult way.”

Turkey came through as runners-up in Group F after a stoppage-time goal from Cenk Tosun secured a 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic in a feisty encounter in Hamburg.

“Austria are a complete team, perhaps the best team as a unit,” said head coach Vincenzo Montella.

“They remind me of a club team because they are able to recognise all different match situations.”

Costa heroics wipe away Ronaldo’s tears

Goalkeeper Diego Costa was Portugal’s hero in the shoot-out (Martin Rickett/PA)

Goalkeeper Costa was Portugal’s hero on a night of high drama in Frankfurt – where Ronaldo’s tears of despair turned to joy following a 3-0 penalty shoot-out win.

Slovenia, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, had battled their way through a goalless 90 minutes, and went close themselves through Benjamin Sesko.

Ronaldo – who had seen several free-kicks fly off target – then stepped up with a penalty in the first period of extra-time, but Jan Oblak made a brilliant save at full stretch.

Sesko spurned a great chance to win it for Slovenia when a slip from veteran defender Pepe saw him race clear, only for Costa to pull off a superb block.

Porto keeper Costa then saved all three of Slovenia’s opening spot-kicks, with Ronaldo converting his before Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva slotted in the winning penalty to spark wild celebrations in front of the Portugal fans.

Les Bleus late show

A deflected effort from France substitute Randal Kolo Muani (centre) was enough to see off Belgium (Nick Potts/PA)

France edged their way into the last eight as a late own goal from Jan Vertonghen gave them a 1-0 win over Belgium in Dusseldorf.

Les Bleus – with star man Kylian Mbappe again playing in a protective mask – have yet to score a goal from open play after stumbling through from Group D as runners-up behind Austria.

Didier Deschamps’ men, though, eventually found a way past a resolute Belgium with five minutes left when substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s shot diverted in off the unfortunate Vertonghen and past a wrong-footed Koen Casteels.

Picture of the day

Slovenia were left to reflect on what might have been after a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Portugal in Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Romania v Netherlands, BBC One, 1700

Austria v Turkey, ITV1, 2000