Football rumours: Newcastle determined to keep hold of Anthony Gordon

By Press Association
Anthony Gordon (right) has been linked with a move from Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
What the papers say

Newcastle are determined to hold on to England winger Anthony Gordon. The Daily Telegraph reports the 23-year-old is open to interest from Liverpool, but Newcastle insist he is going nowhere.

Wilfried Zaha could be on his way back to England (PA)

Wilfried Zaha could be returning to the Premier League, according to the Daily Star. West Ham, Wolves and his former club Crystal Palace are keen on bringing the Ivory Coast forward, 31, back from Galatasaray.

Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 28, will be staying at the Emirates next season. The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have activated the option to sign him from Brentford after a season on loan.

Manchester City appear to have won the race for one of English football’s top young players, according to the Daily Mirror. Arsenal were also chasing midfielder Ryan McAidoo, 16, from Chelsea.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Matthijs de Ligt: Manchester United have offered the Netherlands defender, 24, a five-year contract as they continue transfer talks with Bayern Munich, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

Adrien Rabiot: Liverpool and AC Milan are keen on the France midfielder, 29, whose contract at Juventus has expired, reports Italian outlet Calciomercato.