England squad treated to The A-Team as Ed Sheeran puts on private performance

Ed Sheeran serenaded the England squad during a private performance at their Euro 2024 base.

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, in a video posted on TikTok, was shown performing a rendition of ‘The A-Team’ for Gareth Southgate’s squad and staff after a warm-down session on Monday.

Ipswich fan Sheeran has visited the England squad in the past and attended the dramatic 2-1 round-of-16 victory over Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was pictured in the stand celebrating Jude Bellingham’s sensational last-gasp equaliser that kept England in the competition.

He was also pictured on social media with BBC pundit Rio Ferdinand after the game, holding up a trainer with the words “It’s Coming Home” written on it.

It was not the first time Sheeran had watched England at the Euros as he attended the 1-1 draw against Denmark in the group stage.

England are preparing for their quarter-final clash against Switzerland on Saturday when they will be aiming to hit the right notes in Dusseldorf.