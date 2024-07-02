Arsenal sign Spain forward Mariona Caldentey following Barcelona exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arsenal sign Spain forward Mariona Caldentey following Barcelona exit

By Press Association
Mariona Caldentey has joined Arsenal on a free transfer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mariona Caldentey has joined Arsenal on a free transfer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal have signed Spain World Cup winner Mariona Caldentey ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.

The 28-year-old forward has joined on a free transfer following her departure from Barcelona, where she scored 114 goals in 302 appearances and 25 titles.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Caldentey, who will wear the number eight shirt with the Gunners,  said on the Arsenal website.

“This is the right time for a new challenge for me and Arsenal is the perfect place.

“I think what Arsenal are doing as a club is amazing – on and off the pitch. I love the way we want to play as a team and I think there’s a strong mentality building here.

“It’s been incredible to see what the club has done away from the pitch, with supporters following the team everywhere and lots of records being broken.

“I can’t wait to get started and help the team win trophies and entertain our supporters.”

Caldentey was part of the Spain team which beat England in last year’s Women’s World Cup final and has scored 26 goals in 72 matches for her country.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall said: “Mariona is a world-class forward and we are delighted to bring her to Arsenal.

“She’s a winner with proven experience of excelling on the biggest stage, which is exactly where we aim to be at this club.

“We believe Mariona will be a superb addition to our squad here at Arsenal, as we prepare for an exciting new season together.”