New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler looking to ‘challenge the establishment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler looking to ‘challenge the establishment’

By Press Association
Fabian Hurzeler has targeted ‘big things’ at Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)
Fabian Hurzeler has targeted ‘big things’ at Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)

Fabian Hurzeler said he wants to “achieve big things and challenge the establishment” during his first press conference as Brighton manager.

The 31-year-old, who is the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history, has taken over at the Amex Stadium after guiding St Pauli to promotion into the Bundesliga last season.

The Texas-born German coach spoke about the magnitude of his move to “the best league in the world” and says he is willing to adapt his philosophy during his tenure.

Brighton’s opening league fixture is away to Everton on August 17.

“I’m aware this is a huge job. It’s a big challenge and I think I need a lot of courage and ability so I need to stay humble,” Hurzeler said on Tuesday.

“My targets, I want to discuss them with my players, they need to be convinced of that, they need to feel what we can achieve, that’s the main thing for me.

“I want to achieve big things and I want to challenge the establishment.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with a lot of good coaches. You need your own philosophy and identity but it’s important to take other elements and adapt.”

Hurzeler has replaced Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, with the Italian stepping down at the end of last term following two successful seasons in the hotseat before taking charge at French side Marseille.

De Zerbi helped Brighton earn a first-ever European adventure with a sixth-placed finish in 2022-23, when they also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, and he led the Seagulls to the Europe League last 16 last season.

Hurzeler added: “Roberto De Zerbi had a huge impact on the football world with a different style of football. Of course I will take some elements (from him) but I have my own philosophy and you can’t copy anyone.

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler sits alongside club chairman Tony Bloom during a press conference
New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler (right) alongside club chairman Tony Bloom during a press conference (Steven Paston/PA)

“I like the football he played, it had a lot of courage with some interesting elements which I will also try and adapt to my philosophy.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said the move to bring Hurzeler to the south-coast club was not a gamble despite his limited experience as a head coach.

He said: “The whole city should be very excited.

“I wouldn’t talk about it as a gamble at all. We look at everything, we put a lot of effort into the appointment of any head coach like other clubs do and we think Fabian is the best fit for the football club. He’s the least risk option we had.”