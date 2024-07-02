Liam Pitchford to compete in record fourth Olympics for GB in table tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Pitchford to compete in record fourth Olympics for GB in table tennis

By Press Association
Liam Pitchford will become the first British table tennis player to compete at four Olympic Games in Paris (Tim Goode/PA)
Liam Pitchford will create Olympic history by becoming the first British table tennis player to compete at four different Games.

Pitchford, 30, has recovered from shoulder surgery in time to play at Paris 2024 and will be joined by teenager Anna Hursey, who is set to become the first Welsh table tennis player to represent Team GB since the sport was introduced to the Games in 1988.

Both players will compete in the singles competitions that get underway later this month.

“I’m really happy to be going to my fourth Games,” said double Commonwealth champion Pitchford, from Chesterfield, who made his Olympics debut at London 2012 and also competed at Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

“It’s a bit of a relief. I knew I’d done enough to make the ranking a while ago, but you never know for sure because things can change.

“I’ve been getting my shoulder back to 100 per cent, doing my rehab and getting in good shape.

“I’ve been back on the table a couple of weeks now and feeling good, so I’ll be heading straight to Paris ready to go.”

Hursey, 18, from Cardiff, began competing at senior international level at the age of 10.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Four
Anna Hursey will become the first Welsh player to represent Team GB since table tennis sport was introduced to the Olympics in 1988 (Martin Rickett/PA)

As an 11-year-old, she became the youngest-ever athlete to compete at the Commonwealth Games when representing Wales on the Gold Coast in 2018.

“I’m just really excited for it,” said Hursey, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and broke into the world’s top 100 female players for the first time this year.

“I’m looking forward to playing and having that experience where loads of people are watching, and how that feels on the table.

“It will be a completely different experience.”

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: “We are delighted to have two remarkable table tennis players travelling to Paris this summer.”