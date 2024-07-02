Andy Murray denied one last Wimbledon singles run – but legacy assured long ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray denied one last Wimbledon singles run – but legacy assured long ago

By Press Association
Andy Murray won the Wimbledon championship twice (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Andy Murray’s painful decision to call time on his Wimbledon singles career brings an outstanding era in British sport to a sad end.

The Scot finally gave in to what, in truth, his body has been telling him for years on Tuesday morning when his team announced his withdrawal from what would have been one final All England Club appearance as a singles player.

Murray, ever the competitor but never the most decisive of people, had left the decision until the last possible minute having attempted a miraculous comeback from undergoing back surgery just 10 days earlier.

cinch Championships 2024 – Day Five – The Queen’s Club
Andy Murray was injured at Queen’s Club (Zac GoodwinPA)

That was after the 37-year-old took to the court to play his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s Club despite having lost “strength and coordination” in his right leg.

“In hindsight I wish I hadn’t gone on there because it was pretty awkward for everyone,” he admitted after retiring having limped through five torturous games.

But this, remember, is a man who has been competing at the top of elite sport for the past few years with a metal hip, having been struck down in his prime – and as world number one – with a debilitating condition.

The real pity is injuries have robbed Murray, and British tennis, the chance of a proper send-off, although he still plans to play doubles with brother Jamie in what will be an opportunity to say an emotional goodbye, hopefully on Centre Court, the scene of his greatest triumphs.

Andy Murray holds the Wimbledon trophy
The Scot won his first Wimbledon in 2013 (Jonathan BradyPA)

All England Club chiefs will then pay tribute to the two-time champion, who is expected to retire after one last crack at the Olympics later this summer.

Plus we can always bask in the memory of that glorious afternoon of Sunday, July 7 2013, when Murray overcame Novak Djokovic to become Britain’s first Wimbledon champion since 1936, and the win over Milos Raonic three years later for title number two.

Murray’s Wimbledon record of 61 wins and 13 defeats put him ninth in the all-time list, between Rafael Nadal and Jimmy Connors.

But the statistics could never tell the whole dramatic story, stretching back to his first Wimbledon in 2005 when the teenage wild card went two sets up against former finalist David Nalbandian only for cramp to set in and an eventual defeat in five.

A member of the ground staff removes Murray's name from the draw
Murray’s name is no longer on the order of play (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Three years later he would come back from two sets down to beat Richard Gasquet in the kind of match that would go on to define his career.

It was on Centre Court 12 months later, under the roof for the first time, that Murray squeezed past Stan Wawrinka in five in the first of many late-night epics.

Then there were the tears of 2012 after reaching his first final, and taking the first set off Roger Federer, only to go down 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 to the Swiss master.

So Murray’s Wimbledon legacy is assured, even though his bid to add one last singles chapter fell agonisingly short.