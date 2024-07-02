Cameron Norrie returns to winning ways with straight-sets success at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Norrie returns to winning ways with straight-sets success at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Former British number one Cameron Norrie finally found some form on grass (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Cameron Norrie set aside recent grass-court struggles to ease into the second round of Wimbledon with a straight-sets success over tournament debutant Facundo Diaz Acosta.

The unseeded 28-year-old entered Court Three seeking to rediscover the form which brought a run to the semi-finals at the All England Club in 2022.

He answered his critics following first-round exits at Queen’s and Eastbourne – on the back of suffering a similar fate at the French Open – with a 7-5 7-5 6-3 win which sets up a round-two showdown with British number one Jack Draper.

Cameron Norrie celebrates a break of serve
“He’s a really good friend of mine,” Norrie, speaking on court, said of Draper.

“We’ve practised together so many times and we always have high-level practices and we always have positive energy.

“I always want him to do well. I would love to play him at Wimbledon, it would be a special one.”

Having been ranked eighth in the world just 18 months ago, Norrie’s poor form has pushed him outside the top 40 and below Draper in the national pecking order.

The South Africa-born player could scarcely have wished for a kinder opening draw in SW19 as he took on an opponent playing his first tour-level match on grass.

Yet fellow left-hander Diaz Acosta, who won the Argentina Open in February after losing to Norrie in the last 16 of that clay-court tournament last year, was not about to roll over.

The world number 67 pushed the home favourite all the way in a tight opening set decided only by a late break of serve.

Norrie quickly took control of the second set courtesy of an early break but was ultimately forced to dig in after both players struggled to hold serve.

Cameron Norrie prepares to serve
His progress in the third was far smoother, with the greatest disruption being Diaz Acosta receiving medical treatment which, amid the fading light, briefly raised the possibility of the match being carried over to Wednesday.

“I was really, really happy with my level in the third set,” added Norrie, who was repeatedly serenaded by the British crowd, including having his name adapted into a version of Coldplay’s song ‘Yellow’.

“I was moving well, hitting my spots on the serve and really playing tough in the rallies.

“It’s not easy out there, I really enjoyed it and thank you to everyone for staying out this late.”