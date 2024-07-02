Jack Draper provides the thrills after taking Andy Murray’s Centre Court spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Jack Draper provides the thrills after taking Andy Murray’s Centre Court spot

By Press Association
Jack Draper beat Elias Ymer on Centre Court (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Draper beat Elias Ymer on Centre Court (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jack Draper stepped into Andy Murray’s shoes at Wimbledon and immediately became embroiled in one of the Scot’s trademark late-night five-set marathons.

The new British number one’s match with Elias Ymer was upgraded to Centre Court following two-time champion Murray’s withdrawal from the singles.

Yet with the roof shutting and the clock clicking past 9pm, it could have easily been Murray serving up the late-night drama.

Jack Draper celebrates winning a point
Jack Draper was involved in a first-round thriller (Mike Egerton/PA)

Draper had recovered from dropping the first set against the Swedish qualifier to lead 2-1.

But lapses in concentration allowed Ymer, ranked a lowly 205 in the world, to bring the match level with Draper angrily hitting his racket against the ground.

But Draper gathered himself, regained his composure and eventually came through 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 in three hours and 18 minutes.

It was a memorable way to secure a first win on Centre Court, and Draper told the crowd: “I really enjoyed it. You probably wanted Andy out here but you were stuck with me instead.”

Two weeks ago Draper overtook Cameron Norrie – whom he will face in the second round on Thursday – as Britain’s top-ranked male.

“What an honour, honestly, with all the number ones who came before me,” he added. “Tim (Henman), Andy, Cam. But I wouldn’t be here without Andy. What a competitor, what a champion. Thank you very much.”