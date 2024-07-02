‘Busby Babe’ Jeff Whitefoot dies aged 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Busby Babe’ Jeff Whitefoot dies aged 90

By Press Association
Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest player Jeff Whitefoot (back row, far left) has died (PA Archive)
Former Manchester United player Jeff Whitefoot, one of the original ‘Busby Babes’, has died at the age of 90, the club have announced.

Whitefoot won the First Division title twice under Sir Matt Busby, in 1952 and 1956, before going on to enjoy FA Cup success with Nottingham Forest in 1959.

The England Under-23 wing-half became United’s youngest league debutant when given his opportunity, aged 16 years and 105 days, in April 1950.

He left the club for Second Division Grimsby after losing his place in the side in November 1957, three months before the Munich air disaster which killed eight of his United team-mates.

He returned to the top flight with Forest the following year and went on to make 285 appearances for the City Ground outfit before retiring in 1967. He later ran a greengrocer’s and then a pub.

A statement from United read: “There were few more perceptive and precise passers of a football in England than Jeff during the mid-1950s.

“May he rest in peace, with a special place in club folklore long since assured.”

Forest said in a statement: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jeff Whitefoot, at the age of 90.

“Jeff spent nine years at The City Ground between 1958 and 1967, and was the last surviving member of the side which famously lifted the FA Cup in 1959.”