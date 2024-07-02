Big names and dark horses – A look at the quarter-final line-up at Euro 2024

The quarter-final line-up for Euro 2024 is now complete.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the last eight teams.

Spain v Germany

Teenager Lamine Yamal has been impressive for Spain (Nick Potts/PA)

The Spanish have arguably been the team of the tournament so far, scoring nine goals and winning all four of their games in style.

In Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal they boast two of the most exciting young talents in the game, while Rodri’s class and experience came to the fore in the last-16 win over Georgia.

Germany have actually outscored Spain – albeit with half of their 10 goals coming against a hapless Scotland – and their encounter in Stuttgart could be a cracker.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz have been exhilarating and, while the hosts needed luck to get past Denmark, the old stager Toni Kroos – having come out of retirement – brings an assurance that makes them tough to beat.

Portugal v France

Cristiano Ronaldo’s role for Portugal continues to prompt debate (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Roberto Martinez’s men survived a real scare before edging past Slovenia on penalties in the last 16, but their squad is full of experience and quality.

Debate rages over 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo’s role – whether he should start or be used as an impact substitute – but Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are in their prime and goalkeeper Diogo Costa is in outstanding form.

France, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have been underwhelming and are yet to score from open play, having benefited from two own goals and a penalty.

Yet, while Kylian Mbappe and company are yet to fire up front, their defence has been strong and, given their history of reaching the business end of major tournaments, everything could yet click.

England v Switzerland

England looked to be heading out of the tournament until Jude Bellingham’s stunning late equaliser against Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate’s England are still standing despite a series of laboured performances thanks to a last-gasp rescue effort by Jude Bellingham in Sunday’s clash with Slovakia.

The general feeling is the squad, packed with attacking talent, has plenty more to offer but Southgate needs to find a way to coax it out of them to prevent the tournament being remembered as a wasted opportunity.

The Swiss have been organised and determined and, after coming through their group unbeaten, caught the eye by knocking out holders Italy in impressive fashion.

Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji has been efficient at the back, with former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka formidable and Dan Ndoye lively up front.

Netherlands v Turkey

The Netherlands showed signs of clicking into gear against Romania (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side were not overly impressive in the group stage with a dull goalless draw against France and a sloppy performance in defeat to Austria.

They put that behind them with a far more convincing display against Romania in the first knockout round, although the 3-0 win was almost as notable for the chances they contrived to squander as the goals they scored.

With some exciting young talent such as Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz in their side, Turkey have enjoyed a surprise run to the last eight.

A 3-0 hammering by Portugal in the group stage suggested they might struggle come the crunch games, but they held on to beat a well-organised Austria and may fancy their chances of progressing.