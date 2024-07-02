Euro 2024 day 19: Netherlands and Turkey complete quarter-final line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 day 19: Netherlands and Turkey complete quarter-final line-up

By Press Association
Turkey’s Merih Demiral (left) and Austria’s Michael Gregoritsch both found the net in Turkey’s win over Austria (Adam Davy/PA)
Turkey will face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals in Berlin after two contrasting last-16 showdowns in Germany on Monday.

Two late goals from Donyell Malen added to an early strike from Cody Gakpo and sealed a 3-0 win for the Dutch over Romania in Munich.

Merih Demiral also fired a brace in Turkey’s 2-1 win over Austria but the real hero was Turkish keeper Mert Gunok, whose injury time wonder-save sealed his side’s progression.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the latest action from Euro 2024.

Malen at the double

Donyell Malen
Donyell Malen (right) eased the Netherlands into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

Donyell Malen eased Dutch nerves with a late brace as the Netherlands completed a 3-0 win over Romania in Munich to seal their place in the last eight.

Despite Cody Gakpo’s early strike, Ronald Koeman’s side spurned a succession of chances to make the game safe as Romania looked to find a way to force extra time.

But Malen eased nerves with a close-range finish seven minutes from time and wrapped up a deserved success after a fine run in stoppage time.

Gunok saves Turkey

Austria v Turkey – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Leipzig Stadium
Merih Demiral’s double paved the way for Turkey’s 2-1 win over Austria (Adam Davy/PA)

Merih Demiral scored after just 57 seconds and added a second on the hour as two set-plays undid Austria in their last-16 clash in Leipzig.

Michael Gregoritsch also converted from a deflected set-piece to give the Austrians hope but Christoph Baumgartner spurned a succession of chances to find a leveller.

Baumgartner’s frustration was complete deep into injury time as he rose highest in the box to power a goal-bound header only to see Gunok spring to his right and paw the ball around the post to spark raucous celebrations in the Turkish ranks.

England at ease

England v Slovakia – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Arena AufSchalke
Jude Bellingham enjoyed some well-deserved down time on Monday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The England squad enjoyed a much-needed rest day at Euro 2024 following the “emotional rollercoaster’” victory over Slovakia on Sunday.

Jude Bellingham spoke of the mixture of feelings after his last-gasp overhead kick took the last-16 meeting into extra-time before Harry Kane headed home to seal a quarter-final against Switzerland.

“It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, really,” Bellingham told the Diary Room on England’s social media channels.

“Not probably the most enjoyable way to win a game, obviously you always want to feel like you’re in control and you’re comfortable. But you’ve got to find ways to win.”

Picture of the day

Austria v Turkey – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Leipzig Stadium
Mert Gunok was the star of Turkey’s dramatic 2-1 win over Austria (Adam Davy/PA)

