Colombia and Brazil both advance to Copa America quarter-finals with 1-1 draw

Colombia and Brazil both progressed out of the Copa America group stage with a 1-1 draw at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Colombia had already clinched top spot in group D, but Brazil need to avoid a loss to guarantee their ticket to the knockout stage.

A free kick for Brazil’s Raphinha resulted in an early goal at the 12-minute mark, but it was matched by Colombia’s Daniel Munoz in the dying moments of the first half to ensure a nervous second half for Dorival Junior’s men.

The first half ended with fouls and yellow cards, including one for Jefferson Lerma of Colombia, which resulted in a yellow card suspension that will exclude him from the next match.

Colombia’s Jefferson Lerma, right, embraces goalkeeper Camilo Vargas after Colombia tied with Brazil (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

In total, the scorecard count for the first half alone reflected 17 fouls and four yellows.

The second half of the game proved far more lacklustre, with a scoreless end for both sides.

Another brilliant free-kick from Raphina almost brought the game back to life late, however the winger could not find his target for Brazil.

Columbia then missed an opportunity to put the game to bed, with Rafael Borre shooting the ball well over the crossbar – even though he had the chance at an open goal and an easy tap-in.

Colombia will now face Panama on Sunday, while Brazil will take on Uruguay on the same day.