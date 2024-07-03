On this day in 2011: Novak Djokovic wins first Wimbledon title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2011: Novak Djokovic wins first Wimbledon title

By Press Association
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates becoming Wimbledon’s men’s champion for the first time (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates becoming Wimbledon’s men’s champion for the first time (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Novak Djokovic won his first Wimbledon title with a stunning victory over Rafael Nadal on this day in 2011.

Djokovic triumphed 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 to end Nadal’s reign as Wimbledon men’s champion and become the first Serbian to win the crown.

“It’s really hard to describe this with any words except as the best day of my life, the most special day of my life,” said Djokovic, who was so overcome with emotion that he knelt down and ate some of the Centre Court grass.

Tennis – 2011 Wimbledon Championships – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal to become Wimbledon’s men’s champion in 2011 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“This is my favourite tournament, the tournament I always dreamed of winning, the first tournament I ever watched in my life.

“I think I’m still sleeping, I’m still having my dream.

“I think I played probably my best match on the grass courts ever.”

Tennis – 2011 Wimbledon Championships – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) pictured at the end of their 2011 men’s singles final at Wimbledon (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Djokovic, who overtook Nadal as world number one with victory, overcame a slightly edgy start to take a stranglehold on proceedings.

He won his first break point of the day at 5-4 and dominated the second set before defending champion Nadal fought back in the third.

But it was a false dawn for the Spaniard as Djokovic broke at 4-3 and held serve to take the title.

Djokovic has gone on to win Wimbledon a further six times in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 as part of his record 24 grand slam men’s singles titles.