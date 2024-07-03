Turkey’s Merih Demiral faces UEFA probe for ‘alleged inappropriate behaviour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Turkey’s Merih Demiral faces UEFA probe for ‘alleged inappropriate behaviour’

By Press Association
Turkey’s Merih Demiral celebrates scoring his side’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Turkey’s Merih Demiral celebrates scoring his side’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Turkey’s Euro 2024 last-16 matchwinner Merih Demiral is under investigation by UEFA for allegedly making a political gesture as he celebrated his country’s victory over Austria.

Demiral scored twice as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 in an entertaining encounter in Leipzig, both following corners from teenage star Arda Guler.

UEFA issued a statement on Wednesday morning confirming an ethics and disciplinary investigator had been appointed in accordance with Article 31 (4) of its disciplinary regulations to look into “alleged inappropriate behaviour”.

Turkey's Merih Demiral scores from close range to open the scoring against Austria in a Euro 2024 last-16 match
Demiral fired in Turkey’s opener in the first minute (Adam Davy/PA)

UEFA is understood to be investigating whether Demiral gave a so-called ‘wolf’s salute’, a gesture linked to the Turkish nationalist movement.

Demiral, who plays for Saudi club Al Ahli, opened the scoring in the first minute and added a second just before the hour mark.

Michael Gregoritsch pulled one back for Austria and they almost forced extra-time but for a wonderful save from Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok.