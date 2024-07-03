Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo left out of Japan’s Olympic squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo left out of Japan’s Olympic squad

By Press Association
Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been omitted from Japan’s Olympic squad (Peter Byrne/PA)
New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has received a boost ahead of the start of pre-season training after midfielder Wataru Endo was left out of Japan’s squad for the Olympics.

The national team wanted to include the 31-year-old as one of their three over-age players in a predominantly under-23 squad for the Paris Games, which start later this month.

However, head coach Go Oiwa told a press conference in Tokyo the “restrictions” the Japanese Football Association had to work under in relation to European players – as the Olympics does not fall in FIFA-designated window – had influenced their selection with no over-age players selected.

Wataru Endo kicks the ball playing for Japan
Wataru Endo has not been selected by Japan for the Olympic Games (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool return to training on Friday, when Slot will host his first press conference since being named Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The players returning will be a mixture of senior and fringe players, due to Euro 2024 and Copa America involvement, but among those expected are Mohamed Salah – whom Egypt wanted for the Olympics but are increasingly resigned to being disappointed – Endo and Curtis Jones, who was cut from England’s extended squad before they travelled to Germany.