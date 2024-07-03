Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to team up in Wimbledon mixed doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to team up in Wimbledon mixed doubles

By Press Association
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will play mixed doubles (PA)
Andy Murray will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Emma Raducanu.

The pair have been granted a wild card, with Murray looking to maximise his opportunities on his final appearance at the All England Club.

Murray famously played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, with the pair making it to the third round.

It will be a grand slam debut in doubles for Raducanu, whose only tour-level doubles match came in Washington two years ago.

The 21-year-old did float the idea of teaming up with Murray two years ago, though, telling BBC Breakfast: “We haven’t actually spoken about it but it’s something we feel we both want to do.”

They have appeared across the net from each other back in the summer of 2020, when a Battle of the Brits event was staged at the National Tennis Centre during the Covid-related hiatus.

Murray made a reluctant decision to pull out of singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday morning having run out of time in his bid to recover from back surgery.

Andy Murray smiles during practice on Tuesday
Andy Murray in practice on Tuesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He is set to play his first men’s doubles match alongside brother Jamie on Thursday, with the opening round of the mixed held on Friday and Saturday.

Asked following her first-round win on Monday about Murray’s influence on her, Raducanu said: “I think the biggest advice is just how he’s always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people.

“I haven’t really spoken to him so much. I think for me it’s just watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he’s so on it to the minute.

“I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up. He’s there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples.”