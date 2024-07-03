Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon return abruptly halted by Emma Navarro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon return abruptly halted by Emma Navarro

By Press Association
Naomi Osaka is out of Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Naomi Osaka is out of Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Naomi Osaka’s first Wimbledon campaign in five years was emphatically halted by a swift second-round defeat to world number 17 Emma Navarro.

Wild card Osaka entered Centre Court buoyed by her first victory at the All England Club since 2018 following a mixture of injury and mental health struggles, plus the birth of daughter Shai.

But the four-time grand slam champion was unable to build on her three-set opening win over Diane Parry as Navarro comfortably progressed 6-4 6-1 in just 59 minutes.

The victorious 23-year-old will next take on Russian world number 30 Diana Shnaider, who last week beat her en route to claiming the Bad Homburg Open title.

“I don’t think it was the greatest from my end,” said Osaka.

“I feel like even though in the beginning it was kind of like we were trading games, I don’t know why, I didn’t feel fully confident in myself. I didn’t feel like I was playing that well.

“I guess those doubts started trickling in a lot into my game. Obviously the second set wasn’t that great. I don’t know why those thoughts were so prevalent.

Emma Navarro celebrates
Emma Navarro celebrates beating Naomi Osaka (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I’m a little disappointed because I wanted to do really well. I feel like I put a lot of time into it. There’s always next year.”

Japanese world number 113 Osaka believes elements of her game have improved since she twice won the US Open and the Australian Open between 2018 and 2021 as she seeks to hit previous heights following maternity leave.

A booming backhand winner and a couple of early aces suggested she was in the mood to back up that assessment but the match remained on serve until American Navarro broke to love in game seven.

Osaka thought she had secured a break point to immediately hit back, only for her opponent to successfully challenge a call on the left sideline before wrapping up the opening set in half an hour.

Naomi Osaka slipped to a second-round exit at Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka slipped to a second-round exit at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

New York-born Navarro, who had never won a main draw match in SW19 before this year, was gradually beginning to dominate the groundstroke battle, including executing a stunning drop shot, while having little trouble holding serve.

Unforced errors – in addition to a costly baseline challenge at break-point down – crept into Osaka’s play to aid Navarro’s quest for a quick triumph.

The 19th seed made light work of the second set, racing into 4-0 and 5-1 leads before capitalising on the first of three match points on Osaka’s serve to condemn her high-profile rival to an early exit.

“Naomi’s obviously a great player, it’s great to have her back,” Navarro said on court.

“I was able to play some good tennis at times – my first time on Centre Court. I’ve been having a lot of fun on grass. Today was no exception.”