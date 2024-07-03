Sarina Wiegman has no issue with Georgia Stanway’s late England arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sarina Wiegman has no issue with Georgia Stanway’s late England arrival

By Press Association
Georgia Stanway will link up with the England squad late due to Bayern Munich commitments (PA)
Georgia Stanway will link up with the England squad late due to Bayern Munich commitments (PA)

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has no concerns over Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway linking up with her squad late ahead of Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The Lionesses play a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wiegman’s native Netherlands on Thursday before qualifying games against Republic of Ireland in Norwich on July 12 and away to Sweden four days later.

But Stanway is absent from England’s preparations this week because Bayern have already started pre-season training.

“We knew this about summer,” Wiegman said about Stanway’s absence from the England training camp in the Netherlands.

England v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifiers – League A – Group A3 – St. James’ Park
England head coach Sarina Wiegman is preparing for a behind-closed-doors friendly against the Netherlands (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“We talked to every club and discussed what summer looked like.

“Bayern Munich already started prep for next season so she gets football sessions before she comes into the next camp.

“It’s a strange summer because we are preparing for two games and there is no football.

“(But) we’re professionals, we want to perform at the highest possible level on the 12th and the 16th and we will get prepared for that. That’s what we’re working on.”

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, who has received her first call-up, will also join the squad on Monday as she is currently playing league football for Orlando Pride in the NWSL.

Mary Earps and Niamh Charles have been given the all-clear to return for the two Euro 2025 qualifiers after injury.

Goalkeeper Earps, who has signed a two-year deal to join Paris St Germain following the expiry of her Manchester United contract, has been troubled by a hip injury, while Chelsea defender Charles has had a calf problem.

Wiegman said: “Everyone who is here is fit – well, fit or in rehab or building towards minutes.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifying – Wembley Stadium
England goalkeeper Mary Earps is fit again for international duty after injury (Nigel French/PA)

“We expect everyone in camp would be available for next Friday and the following Tuesday.”

Chelsea forward Lauren James remains out with a toe injury and Wiegman added: “It’s progressing well but it was too early to bring her in.

“It’s going in the right direction but not totally recovered.

“This is not the moment to take risks with her health with a chance that she would be out for a longer period of time.”