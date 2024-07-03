Wrexham striker Paul Mullin set to miss start of season after spinal surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin set to miss start of season after spinal surgery

By Press Association
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin will miss the start of the season after undergoing spinal surgery (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has undergone spinal surgery and is set to miss the start of the League One campaign.

Mullin – who has scored over 100 goals in three seasons at Wrexham and was on stand-by for a Wales call-up last year – went under the knife to correct a long-term lower-back and hamstring issue.

“The club’s three-time, back-to-back top scorer and player of the season has managed the injury through conservative treatment following three years of concern,” read a Wrexham statement.

“However, during off-season training it became evident that this approach would not be able to continue and, following several consultations, it was determined that surgery would be the best way forward.

“Mullin underwent surgery in London in the middle of June to ensure he is fit for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign, as we look ahead to our first season back in Sky Bet League One.

“There is no timeframe as yet on Mullin’s return, who will work through rehab with the club’s medical department to ensure he can return to full fitness.”

Mullin will miss Wrexham’s summer tour to North America that will see the Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, play Bournemouth, Chelsea and Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 29-year-old missed the start of last season after suffering a punctured lung and fracturing four ribs against Manchester United on Wrexham’s 2023 summer tour to the United States.