Wrexham striker Paul Mullin set to miss start of season after spinal surgery

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has undergone spinal surgery and is set to miss the start of the League One campaign.

Mullin – who has scored over 100 goals in three seasons at Wrexham and was on stand-by for a Wales call-up last year – went under the knife to correct a long-term lower-back and hamstring issue.

“The club’s three-time, back-to-back top scorer and player of the season has managed the injury through conservative treatment following three years of concern,” read a Wrexham statement.

“However, during off-season training it became evident that this approach would not be able to continue and, following several consultations, it was determined that surgery would be the best way forward.

Wrexham AFC can confirm striker Paul Mullin will miss the forthcoming Wrex Coast Tour, having undergone surgery last month. More 👇 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 3, 2024

“Mullin underwent surgery in London in the middle of June to ensure he is fit for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign, as we look ahead to our first season back in Sky Bet League One.

“There is no timeframe as yet on Mullin’s return, who will work through rehab with the club’s medical department to ensure he can return to full fitness.”

Mullin will miss Wrexham’s summer tour to North America that will see the Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, play Bournemouth, Chelsea and Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 29-year-old missed the start of last season after suffering a punctured lung and fracturing four ribs against Manchester United on Wrexham’s 2023 summer tour to the United States.