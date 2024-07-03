Emma Raducanu inspired by previous Court One experience in impressive victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Raducanu inspired by previous Court One experience in impressive victory

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu celebrates beating Elise Mertens (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu celebrates beating Elise Mertens (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Raducanu was inspired by happy memories and Carlos Alcaraz in her thumping win over Elise Mertens to reach the third round of Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old was back on Court One for the first time since her breakthrough run to the fourth round here three years ago, kick-starting a summer than culminated in her stunning US Open success.

Raducanu had not been beyond the second round at a slam since but the result here never looked in doubt, with the Kent star seizing control from the start and racing to a 6-1 6-2 victory.

In 2021, the occasion was ultimately too much for the then teenager and she retired with breathing difficulties against Ajla Tomljanovic, but the match she most remembers is her third-round encounter with Sorana Cirstea on the same court.

“When I think of Court One, I just think of that amazing win against Sorana,” said Raducanu. “That was my first kind of coming out into tennis society.

“I just have such amazing memories from that court. I think that match in particular, it was the first time playing on a court that size. The crowd, the environment, the feeling of adjusting at the start, to just playing on a court that big.”

Raducanu has lived a veritable lifetime of experiences since then, many of them negative, but has had a smile plastered on her face at the All England Club this year and appears finally at ease with her place in the sport.

If she can maintain the form she showed against Belgian Mertens, ranked one place outside the seedings at 33, she could yet do some serious damage in this tournament.

Many of the games were close but, on the key points, it was Raducanu who came up with the moments of magic, be that a precision lob, a knifed drop shot or the sort of searing groundstrokes with which she made her name.

Playing under the roof on a grey, drizzly day, Raducanu lit up Court One with a run of five games in a row to start the match and did not look back to set up a meeting with ninth seed Maria Sakkari, who she defeated in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Emma Raducanu runs for a forehand
Emma Raducanu runs for a forehand (John Walton/PA)

Raducanu followed Alcaraz on to court, and she said: “I had a lot of fun. I think that when my character shows through my tennis is when I play my best.

“I’m really pleased with that. Honestly, me following Carlos, it was pretty cool to watch him play because he has the same sort of demeanour and just enjoyment of the sport. It’s just good to follow and watch.”