On this day in 2009: Serena Williams reclaims Wimbledon title from sister Venus

By Press Association
Serena Williams beat sister Venus in 2009 in what was the fourth Wimbledon final meeting between the pair (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Serena Williams beat sister Venus Williams on this day in 2009 to claim her third Wimbledon singles title.

The Americans were contesting the final for the fourth time, and five-time winner Venus, the defending champion, was surprisingly outplayed as Serena triumphed 7-6 (3) 6-2 in an hour and 27 minutes.

Venus had been considered favourite after dropping just 20 games in her previous six matches.

Venus Williams in action during the 2009 Wimbledon final against her sister Serena (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Serena broke serve twice in the second set and although Venus saved three match points, the younger sister made sure of victory on her next chance.

Venus netted with a backhand and Serena, Wimbledon winner in 2002 and 2003, was able to celebrate.

The new champion, aged 27 at the time, said: “It feels so amazing, I feel so blessed, I feel like I shouldn’t be holding the trophy, like I can’t believe I won and not Venus.

“This is one of the few times I didn’t expect to come out with the win. I felt like I had nothing to lose.

Serena Williams (left) celebrates her victory over sister Venus (Rebecca Naden/PA)
“I just wanted to move the ball around better than I did in my past few matches. When I won that first set, I was like, ‘Wow, this is great’.”

Venus, two years Serena’s senior, said: “Today she was too good. She had answers for everything, she played the best tennis today.”

The victory took Serena to 11 grand slam singles titles – she has since boosted that to a record 23, and her tally of Wimbledon singles triumphs to seven.